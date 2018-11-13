Everything you need to know about the high school girls and 2B/1B boys soccer state championships

2018 WIAA GIRLS AND 2B/1B BOYS SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday
Tickets: Single day — $11 adults, $8 students/senior citizens. Full tournament — $20 adults, $14 students/senior citizens.
4A GIRLS
Be the first to know.
No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.
#ReadLocal
Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
2017 champions: Issaquah def. Central Valley
Schedule: Friday’s semifinals — Camas (18-2) vs. Central Valley (17-1-1) at 6 p.m.; Skyline (13-7-1) vs. Issaquah (13-1-2) at 8 p.m. Saturday — Third-place match at noon. Championship match at 4 p.m.
Skinny: Longtime Issaquah coach Tom Bunnell retired after winning his fourth state title with the Eagles last season, but his successor, Kyle Tatro, has an impressive resume. Tatro led the Issaquah boys team to its only state title in 2014. The Eagles girls, this year’s 4A KingCo champs, are making their 12th trip to the semifinals, have advanced to either the 4A or 3A title match nine times since 2004, and have won two of the past three 4A titles. ... Reigning 4A runner-up Central Valley lost the title game to Issaquah by a single goal last year, but has good a history in this tournament — the Bears won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014. Central Valley’s only loss this season was to Gonzaga Prep, which was avenged last week with a 4-2 win in the quarterfinals. First-team Greater Spokane League pick Kailyn Labrosse leads the Bears with 16 goals and eight assists. ... Camas took third a season ago, and has a lot to play for. Coach Roland Minder — who has 571 combined career wins coaching boys and girls — is retiring at the end of the season. He is the reigning national girls coach of the year as chosen by the National Soccer Coaches of America Association. The Papermakers have scored 106 goals, led by forward Madison Kemp (52 goals, 13 assists), who is a two-time All-American and the reigning 4A state player of the year. Kemp had 41 goals last season. Crosspoint’s Deser’e Doty set the single-season scoring record (53 goals) in 2014. ... After finishing third in the 4A KingCo, Skyline has made an impressive tournament run. Each of the Spartans’ four state titles (2008, 2009, 2011, 2012) have come in the past seven seasons.
3A GIRLS
Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
2017 champions: Mercer Island def. Stadium
Schedule: Friday’s semifinals — Gig Harbor (21-0) vs. Kamiakin (18-1-1) at 2 p.m.; Prairie (13-5-3) vs. Holy Names (15-6-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday — Third-place match at 10 a.m. Championship match at 2 p.m.
Skinny: After three consecutive first-round exits, 3A SSC champiGig Harbor is in its first semifinal since 2014, when it was a 4A school, after winning a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. This is Gig Harbor’s ninth trip to this stage, but the Tides haven’t advanced since 1996, and of their four appearances in a championship game (1992, 1993, 1994, 1996), they have yet to break through for a title. Washington State commit Alyssa Gray (35 goals, 10 assists) leads an attack that averages 4.6 goals per match. ... Kamiakin, which handily won the Mid-Columbia Conference championship, hasn’t allowed a goal to a 3A team all season. The nine goals — yes, that’s really it — the Braves have allowed this season came against 4A squads, and five were in Kamiakin’s season-opening loss to Gonzaga Prep. Kamiakin has recorded 15 shutouts this season, and hasn’t allowed a goal since Oct. 2 — a span of nine matches. The Braves lost to eventual champion Mercer Island in last year’s state semifinals, and finished third. ... This is the fourth consecutive state tournament trip for 3A Greater Saint Helen’s League champion Prairie, but first semifinals berth in that span. The Falcons last made it this far in 2010, before losing to Bonney Lake. ... Holy Names, the 3A Metro League runner-up, edged league champion Seattle Prep by a goal in the quarterfinals to advance.
2A GIRLS
Shoreline Stadium
2017 champions: Liberty of Issaquah def. Columbia River
Schedule: Friday’s semifinals — Liberty of Issaquah (15-2-2) vs. Burlington-Edison (18-3-1) at 6 p.m.; Columbia River (14-5-1) vs. Sehome (18-2) at 8 p.m. Saturday — Third-place match at noon. Championship match at 4 p.m.
Skinny: The Patriots are favored to defend their title from a season ago, and finished second in the 3A/2A KingCo, behind 3A powerhouse Mercer Island. Midfielder Nikayla Copenhaver (14 goals, 15 assists) is Liberty’s top scorer, defender Cameron Nelson is the league’s defensive MVP, and goalkeeper Sophie Mendoza has posted 12 shutouts. ... Columbia River has gone back-and-forth with Liberty the past two seasons. Before last year’s runner-up finish, the Chieftains won the 2A title in 2016 — defeating Liberty by a goal in the final. Yaneisy Rodriguez (10 goals, eight assists) is the top scoring threat for Columbia River. ... Forward Moira McKay (36 goals, 10 assists) leads Burlington-Edison in scoring, and connected on the lone goal over a previously-unbeaten Selah team in the quarterfinals. The Tigers are in the semifinals for the first time since 2007, when they ultimately lost to Fife in the 2A title match. ... 2A/1A Northwest Conference champion Sehome hasn’t made it this far since losing to Sumner in the 2A title match in 2012. The Mariners were on a 16-game winning streak before losing to Liberty by a goal in the district title game.
1A GIRLS
Shoreline Stadium
2017 champions: King’s def. Cascade of Leavenworth
Schedule: Friday’s semifinals — Deer Park (16-3) vs. La Salle (18-3) at 2 p.m.; Klahowya (18-2) vs. King’s Way Christian (16-1-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday — Third-place match at 10 a.m. Championship match at 2 p.m.
Skinny: La Salle, which won an undefeated SCAC West title this season, is the only team in this final four that also made the semifinals last year. This is the third consecutive trip to this round for the Lightning, who took third in 2017. ... Klahowya won it all in 2014, but this is the program’s first trip to the quarterfinals since. Forward Alyssa Peters is the Eagles’ top scoring threat. ... 1A Northeast League champion Deer Park was winless in five 1A quarterfinals matches before last week, when the Stags topped Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls in a shootout. Forward Jessie Thomas (33 goals) is one of the top scorers in the state. ... King’s Way Christian is in the semifinals for the first time after upending defending state champion King’s in the quarterfinals. Forward MacKenzie Ellerston is the top goal scorer for the Knights, and the daughter of coach Tina Ellerston, a former USWNT defender.
2B/1B GIRLS
Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
2017 champions: Life Christian def. Saint George’s
Schedule: Friday’s semifinals — Liberty Bell (18-0) vs. Saint George’s (11-6) at 2 p.m.; Kalama (17-2) vs. Adna (18-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday — Third-place match at 10 a.m. Championship match at 2 p.m.
Skinny: Saint George’s, last year’s state runner-up and this year’s 2B Northeast League runner-up, is a match away from returning to the 2B/1B title game for the third consecutive seasons. The Dragons won it all by a goal over Kalama in 2016, before losing to Life Christian by a goal last year. ... Adna, which took fourth in 2017, is in the semifinals for the sixth consecutive season, but has never made a title match. 2B Central League MVP Payton Aselton, a midfielder, is the team leader. ... Kalama beat Adna for the 2B Southwest District title, 2-0, after dropping both regular-season games to the Pirates. ... Liberty Bell is in the semifinals for the first time in two years behind top-scoring forward Sally Thornton-White. The Mountain Lions’ two most recent losses in the state tournament came against Saint George’s.
2B/1B BOYS
Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
2017 champions: Crosspoint def. Saint George’s
Schedule: Friday’s semifinals — Riverside Christian (8-7-1) vs. Prescott (12-4-1) at 6 p.m.; Orcas Island (16-1) vs. Evergreen Lutheran (17-1-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday — Third-place match at noon. Championship match at 4 p.m.
Skinny: Prescott is the top returner from last year’s bracket — the Tigers shut out Orcas Island, 4-0, for third place. And the road is easier for Prescott this season without Saint George’s — last year’s runner-up, which has handed the Tigers their last three state-tournament losses, including twice in the semifinals — in the mix. After last year’s fourth-place finish, Orcas Island is considered a favorite, dropping its only loss to Firday Harbor in a district title game. Midfielder Levi Moss (27 goals, 16 assists), the 2B/1B Northwest League MVP, and leader for a team that has four double-digit goal scorers. ... 1B SeaTac co-champion Evergreen Lutheran is in the semifinals for the first time since 1997 behind league MVP Liam Peterson (19 goals, 21 assists), who is also one of the Eagles’ top defenders. ... Riverside Christian, this year’s EWAC runner-up, is in the semifinals for the first time since 2010.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments