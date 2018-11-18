5 takeaways from the high school football state quarterfinals

When the clock ran out on Graham-Kapowsin High School’s football season, Dylan Morris was one of the last players to walk away from the visiting sideline.

As Lake Stevens players and supporters congregated near midfield to celebrate a 45-28 win over the Eagles in the Class 4A state quarterfinals here Saturday night, Morris, a four-year starter for Graham-Kapowsin, took a knee and tearfully placed his head in one hand.