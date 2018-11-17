Loaded Eastside Catholic team too much for Timberline to handle in 3A state quarterfinals

Making the most of its first state tournament appearance since 2001, Kentridge breezed into the Class 4A semifinals Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome with a sweep of Camas (25-21, 25-23, 25-20) in the quarterfinals.

The Chargers will face Richland in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the title match at 7 p.m.