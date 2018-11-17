Kentridge volleyball advances to 4A state semifinals; defending 3A champion Capital does the same

Making the most of its first state tournament appearance since 2001, Kentridge breezed into the Class 4A semifinals Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome with a sweep of Camas (25-21, 25-23, 25-20) in the quarterfinals.
The Chargers will face Richland in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the title match at 7 p.m.
After losing the first set to Kennedy Catholic on Friday morning, the Chargers were a machine the rest of the first day.
“That (losing the first set to Kennedy) woke us up,” Kentridge coach Eric Han said. “I prepare the girls in practices with the most intense pressure situations. This should be a breeze, but they came out and punched us in the mouth.
“Our girls fought back. The second, third and fourth set the girls just wanted it more. Our motto this year was to pay attention to the details and the girls are doing that. I’m never going to ask for them to play out of their ability.”
When it was suggested that all Han needs to ask now is for two more wins, he laughed and pulled a small block of wood a player parent gave him.
“Knock on wood,” he said with a smile.
After falling to Kentridge in the opener, Kennedy’s Lancers knocked off Issaquah to remain alive and advance to Saturday’s consolation rounds.
Coach Liz Quitiquit was pleased with her team’s resilient attitude in the 3-1 (27-25, 21-25, 13-25, 22-25) loss to the Chargers, and admitted her team’s own issues cost them.
“I think our service passing was the difference. That gave us a little bit of trouble, we were kind of in and out in terms of our consistency,” she said. “That’s a good team. We knew we were coming into a good battle. I’m proud of the way our girls came and prepared for this match. “
The 3-1 (26-24, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21) win over Issaquah sends the Lancers into a 9 a.m. match Saturday against Lake Stevens. A spot in the seventh- and eighth-place trophy game awaits the winner.
Defending 4A champion Auburn Riverside was knocked into the consolation bracket by Monroe, 3-1, in the opening round. After winning three state titles in the past four years, the Ravens are heading home without a trophy this year after getting swept by Chiawana in the consolation round.
Olympia advanced to the quarterfinals by upending a determined University squad. After a 25-21 win in the first set, Olympia outlasted the Titans, 32-30, in a well-played second set. The Titans seemed to run out of gas after missing on so many chances to get an equalizer, and fell easily in the third set, 25-14.
Olympia took advantage of a flurry of unforced errors by West Valley for an early 6-1 lead in the first set, and held off a fast closing West Valley of Yakima rally to win 25-22. But the Rams had too much firepower, though, and rallied to win the next three sets 25-22, 25-18 and 25-21.
Olympia will play in the consolation bracket against Puyallup at 9 a.m. Saturday. The winner will play for fifth or sixth later in the afternoon.
Defending 3A champion Capital overpowered Seattle Prep and Snohomish to return to the semifinals, and a meeting with Mount Spokane looms Friday afternoon.
After a tense first set win, 25-22, over Seattle Prep, the Cougars powered up, taking the next two sets, 25-13 and 26-24, to advance the quarterfinals.
Snohomish offered them resistance briefly there in the third set, but otherwise Capital dominated for a 3-1 (25-14, 25-11, 23-25, 25- 17) win.
In 4A, Puyallup advanced to the quarterfinals, but it took five sets against Chiawana (25-14, 17-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9). Monroe knocked the Vikings into the consolation bracket in another five-set match (25-21, 24-26, 25-15, 23-25, 9-15) in the afternoon.
Tahoma zipped into the quarterfinals with a sweep (25-15, 25-22, 25-22) of Lake Stevens, but was upended by Richland (25-19, 25-20, 25-18) in the quarterfinals.
In 3A, Stadium took highly regarded Mount Spokane, which hasn’t lost since Aug. 31, to the brink in a 3-0 (20-25, 23-25, 16-25) opening-round loss. Stanwood ended the season for the Tigers in five sets (20-25, 26-24, 15-25, 25-17, 10-15) in consolation play.
Wilson made short work of Southridge in their opener (25-17, 25-13, 25-18), advancing to play Ferndale in the quarterfinals. But, the Rams ran into a buzzsaw there, losing in straight sets (18-25, 19-25, 20-25) to fall into the consolation bracket. The Rams will play Prairie at 11 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out match.
