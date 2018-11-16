Too little, too late as Steilacoom’s comeback bid against Hockinson falls just short

Hockinson’s Sawyer Racanelli (11) breaks away from Steilacoom’s Jayden Coalsen (1) during the 2A state football quarterfinals at Doc Harris Stadium in Camas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Hockinson defeated Steilacoom 35-28. Alisha Jucevic The Columbian