Morris passes Eason on passing list, but Graham-Kapowsin can’t stop Lake Stevens in 4A state quarterfinals

When the clock ran out on Graham-Kapowsin High School’s football season, Dylan Morris was one of the last players to walk away from the visiting sideline.
As Lake Stevens players and supporters congregated near midfield to celebrate a 45-28 win over the Eagles in the Class 4A state quarterfinals here Saturday night, Morris, a four-year starter for Graham-Kapowsin, took a knee and tearfully placed his head in one hand.
“Playing for this program since I was in third grade has been nothing but an honor,” Morris said. “I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss playing with my brothers.
“It meant everything. I was a ball boy when I was in third grade. I’ve grown up around this program forever, and they’ve shown me nothing but love.”
Morris, who threw for 201 yards and a touchdown in the final game of his high school career, and is bound for the University of Washington as the state’s top-ranked recruit in the 2019 class, will be remembered as the most successful quarterback Graham-Kapowsin has had since the school opened in 2005.
With Morris behind center, the Eagles advanced to the 4A state playoffs each year of his career, making it to this round three times.
“He had a great career,” Graham-Kapowsin coach Eric Kurle said. “He went to three quarterfinals in four years, and made the playoffs every year. He did an outstanding job for us. We’re going to miss him for sure.”
And, beyond the respect he’s earned at Graham-Kapowsin and in the 4A SPSL during his career, Morris has etched his name among the top quarterbacks the state has produced.
On the final pass of his career — which Valentino Hansen hauled in for a 23-yard gain — Morris passed former Lake Stevens standout, and future UW teammate, Jacob Eason on the state’s career passing list.
Morris finished his four seasons completing 636 of 1,021 passes for 9,815 yards and 99 touchdowns, which places him seventh all-time.
And, his 636 career completions are eighth on the all-time list, ahead of Skyline’s Jake Heaps, and just behind Eason. His career completion rating was 62 percent.
“The coaches have put me in a position to succeed,” Morris said. “Every year I’ve had a great (offensive) line, and I’ve been playing with my brothers since Day 1. It’s just meant a lot to me.”
Even with a younger receiving corps this season, Morris finished his senior campaign with 2,571 yards and 28 touchdowns on 173 of 291 passing.
Saturday night in Lake Stevens — a program the Eagles saw in the state playoffs three times in Morris’ career, and now lost to twice — Morris led Graham-Kapowsin down the field on the game’s opening drive, before running back Shabro Johnson punched the first of his two touchdowns on a 5-yard score.
But, the lead didn’t last long, and the Eagles never had another.
Lake Stevens quarterback Tre Long — who finished 10 of 14 passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns — scorched the Graham-Kapowsin defense three times on long scoring passes, and the Vikings held at least a two-possession lead for much of the second half.
Long twice found Ian Hanson wide open over the middle for 57 and 71 yards, and later hit Kasen Kinchen for a 54-yard score. Hanson led all receivers with 161 yards and the two touchdowns on six catches.
Dallas Landeros did the rest for the Vikings, carrying the ball 33 times for 242 yards, and scoring on runs of 18, 6 and 18 yards in the second half to keep the Eagles out of reach.
“We gave up some big plays up and they started running their counter game ... and we let it get out of control. We didn’t manage it well,” Kurle said. “Offense and defense we had some chances, and didn’t make the playes we needed to.”
Johnson led the Eagles with 131 yards and the two touchdowns on 19 carries, and scored on a 23-yard run in the third to cut the Vikings’ lead to 17-14, but that’s as close as Graham-Kapowsin got.
Lake Stevens rattled off three consecutive touchdowns, and Morris’ 23-yard scoring strike to Malaki Roberson, and Jake Porter’s 2-yard plunge, both came with less than four minutes remaining, when the Vikings were too far ahead to catch.
“It’s tough (to lose) a lot of those seniors,” Kurle said of his graduating class. “I’ve known them since they were in the third grade playing in our youth program. It’s a good group of kids. They’re classy kids.”
Morris wrote on his Twitter account following the game, noting how proud he was to wear Graham-Kapowsin colors the past four seasons, but acknowledging his next chapter.
“I just want to finish out the rest of this school year with my brothers, in the little time I have right now, and then move on to college,” he said.
NO. 6 GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN
7
|0
|7
|14
—
28
NO. 3 LAKE STEVENS
7
|3
|14
|21
—
45
GK – Shabro Johnson 5 run (Josh Williams kick)
LS – Ian Hanson 57 pass from Tre Long (Brock Widman kick)
LS – Widman 26 field goal
LS – Hanson 71 pass from Long (Widman kick)
GK – Johnson 23 run (Williams kick)
LS – Kasen Kinchen 54 pass from Long (Widman kick)
LS – Dallas Landeros 18 run (Widman kick)
LS – Landeros 6 run (Widman kick)
GK – Malaki Roberson 23 pass from Dylan Morris (pass failed)
LS – Landeros 18 run (Widman kick)
GK – Jake Porter 2 run (Jonas Waugh pass from Morris)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: GK – Morris 13-29-0-201. LS – Long 10-14-0-231; Tanner Jellison 1-1-0-5.
Rushing: GK – Johnson 19-131; Morris 5-27; Porter 5-25. LS – Landeros 33-242; Long 5-47; Isaiah Harris 2-27; Kinchen 2-9.
Receiving: GK – Valentino Hansen 6-95; Roberson 3-55; Eython Daugherty 2-34; Trevor Merck 1-11; Michael Kelley Jr. 1-6. LS – Hanson 6-161; Kinchen 1-54; Chase Winkler 1-10; Long 1-5; Drew Carter 1-3; Mason Gack 1-3.
