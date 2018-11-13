This WSU-bound soccer player likes to win and work. She’s a big reason why Gig Harbor is in the semis

Alyssa Gray likes to win.
A lot.
“It’s kind of been in my blood my whole life,” Gray said. “I’d compete in the neighborhood to win four square games. I’d compete at recess with all the kids. I wanted to beat the boys, be faster than the boys.”
Now a junior forward on the Gig Harbor High School girls soccer team, Gray channeled that desire into sports.
Be the first to know.
No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.
#ReadLocal
Her father, Kevin Gray, said Alyssa stood out early on the soccer field.
“All the way back to micro soccer, when she was 6, 7 years old,” Gray said. “Most kids at that age can’t go left footed. So I showed her one game: This is how you use your left foot. She went out there, used her left and scored a goal.”
The goals haven’t stopped. Gray, who is committed to Washington State University, leads the Tides with 35 goals and 10 assists.
Her tenacity is a big reason undefeated Gig Harbor (21-0) finds itself in the Class 3A state tournament semifinals at 2 p.m. on Friday against Kamiakin at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. In the Tides’ up-and-down quarterfinal shootout win over Edmonds-Woodway last Saturday, she scored twice to run her total of postseason goals to 11.
“She really polished her game in the offseason, especially with the runs she makes now,” said Gig Harbor coach Stephanie Cox. “She’s always been great at shooting the ball and threatening with her speed. I think her movement off the ball to get open, connect with our midfield has really improved.
“Coming from her club season, she was really used to just checking to the ball, not really running in behind. We talked about her threatening the space behind the defense. She’s really just shown, she’s very coachable and really wants to grow as a player. ... Her willingness to accept information is what sets her apart. She’s committed to her craft.”
Working on her game is something Gray has almost always done. Kevin coached his daughter until she was about 10 years old, when he stepped down to be an assistant. If practice was two hours, Alyssa’s was there for at least three hours — the first one there, and the last one to leave.
“She’d get there an hour early to work on something, and if it didn’t go well during practice, she’d stay an hour after, working on things,” Kevin Gray said.
As a freshman, she didn’t crack the varsity at first. The Tides were loaded that season, led by current Seattle University forward Leahi Manthei and current University of Idaho midfielder Kaysie Bruce.
She started on junior varsity but worked her way on the varsity squad by season’s end. It gave her a chance to learn from the team’s seniors.
“Leahi taught me to never give up,” Gray said. “Working hard up top can help everyone, can help the defensive line, even. They inspired me to keep pushing for my goal to play in college.”
Even now, Gray works to improve her skills. She credits her ability to finish because of the time she’s put into practice.
“I’ll take a huge bag of 20 soccer balls and go out by myself three, four times a week,” Gray said. “Just going at speed, making sure I have a good touch and am shooting well. At the beginning of the season, I felt like I wasn’t following through. It takes a lot of focus.”
The work in the offseason and outside of practice has been clear to Cox.
“She’s really hard working off the field, puts in time with her dribbling and shooting,” Cox said. “Her shots have really improved since her freshman year. A lot of stuff was over the frame or wide. She’s really able to convert more now when she’s got a breakaway.”
Gig Harbor will need Gray to be at her best when the team faces Kamiakin (18-1-1). Kamiakin hasn’t allowed a goal since Oct. 2 and hasn’t lost a game since the season opener at Gonzaga Prep on Aug. 31.
Kamiakin beat Peninsula in the opening round of the state tournament, 5-0, before beating Shorewood in the quarterfinals, 4-0.
“I’m just there to compete, come out and play as hard as we can,” Gray said. “We just want to win this championship. We didn’t come this far just to lose.”
Comments