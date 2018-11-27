Gig Harbor forward Alyssa Gray sets a high standard – and she still has one soccer season left

After leading the Tides to an undefeated Class 3A state championship, Gig Harbor High School junior Alyssa Gray is The News Tribune’s All-Area girls soccer player of the year. She is shown at Gig Harbor High School on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com