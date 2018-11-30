Kalama wins back-to-back Class 2B state titles with 34-25 win over Napavine

If Napavine was familiar with what Kalama wanted to do on offense on Friday night in the Class 2B state championship game at the Tacoma Dome, it sure didn’t show.
Despite the two teams playing in the Class 2B Southwest League together, Kalama kept Napavine guessing all night.
Whether it was the 77-yard end around with wide receiver Brennon Vance in the second quarter, quarterback keepers from Alex Dyer, inside zone runs or deep shots down the field, the Chinooks seemed to always be one step ahead of the Tigers.
It all added up to a 34-25 win, which is Kalama’s second consecutive state title.
“We talked about that all week,” said Kalama coach Sean McDonald. “No one in the area has done that. I’m super proud of these guys. This is my first freshman class I’ve had all four years with. The leadership of this group, and everything they did right, I just couldn’t be more proud of this group.”
Senior quarterback Alex Dyer completed 19 of 32 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Vance rushed five times for 123 yards and a touchdown, including the 77-yard score down the left sideline, while adding 52 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Max Ross caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, while Randal Keithley hauled in five receptions for 115 yards.
“That’s been our game plan all year, to just keep the defense on their heels. They don’t know what’s coming on the inside zones, the end arounds and we’ll try to chip away at them in the pass game. Every once in a while, we’ll take shots. We try to keep the defense off balance.”
Of course, it helps having Dyer, the reigning 2B state player of the year.
“Our quarterback is a stud,” McDonald said. “When you surround him with good players who can catch the ball, good things happen. We had a great game plan and just really connected on some great plays.”
Napavine closed the gap just before the break, when quarterback Dawson Stanley connected with receiver Brayden Libby for a 38-yard score, cutting the lead to 20-13 at half. For the Tigers, Stanley finished 9 of 26 for 173 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 20 times for 87 yards.
But Kalama came out firing in the second half, forcing a Napavine punt on the opening drive and then scoring twice in the third quarter to take a 34-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach for the Tigers.
“Momentum is everything in football,” McDonald said. “We talked about it at halftime, you’ve got to go out, get a stop and then go down and go score. I think that was the difference in the game. We had some things that didn’t go our way, but we battled through adversity. That’s what we talked about all season.”
Kalama converted 9 of 15 third downs. Whenever Napavine looked ready to make a stop, the Chinooks had an answer.
“It comes back to that quarterback,” McDonald said. “When you’ve got a guy who can scramble like that, extend plays, you’re going to make plays on third down. That’s what we did.”
Now, the Chinooks are back-to-back state champs.
“It’s indescribable,” Dyer said. “Literally the best thing I can think of as a high school athlete is going to the state championship, and we got to do it twice.”
BOX SCORE
Napavine 7 6 0 12 -- 25
Kalama 14 6 14 0 -- 34
Scoring Summary
K - O’Neil 5 yd run (Jones kick)
N - Demarest 47 yd pass from Stanley (Demarest kick)
K - Ross 29 yd pass from Dyer (Jones kick)
K - Vance 77 yd run (PAT failed)
N - Woodrum 38 yd pass from Stanley (2 pt failed)
K - Vance 21 yd pass from Dyer (PAT failed)
K - Ross 25 yd pass from Dyer (Dyer rush)
N - McCollum 61 yd pass from Stanley (PAT failed)
N - Evander 3 yd pass from Stanley (2 pt failed)
Individual statistics
Passing
Kalama -- Dyer: 19-32, 317 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT.
Napavine -- 9-26, 173 yards, 4 TD, INT.
Rushing
Kalama: Vance 5-120-TD; O’Neil 6-25-TD; Haynes 7-13; Dyer 9-10.
Napavine: Stanley 20-87; Demarest 1-7; Butler 1(-1).
Receiving
Kalama: Keithley 5-115; Ross 5-79, 2 TD; Vance 3-52, TD; Vanedenberg 3-47.
Napavine: McCollum 1-61, TD; Woodrum 2-52, TD; Demarest 2-53, TD; Butler 3-4.
