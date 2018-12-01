Racanelli delivers record-breaking performance to lift Hockinson to second consecutive 2A state title

Hockinson High School completed its run to back-to-back Class 2A state championships Saturday afternoon in the Tacoma Dome.
And it was junior Sawyer Racanelli, a Division I prospect who led the state in receiving for the second consecutive season, who paced the top-seeded Hawks to a 42-37 comeback win over third-seeded Lynden, and extended the program’s state-best active winning streak to 27 games.
But, Racanelli, who became the fifth receiver in state history to haul in more than 100 catches in a single season this year, didn’t power Hockinson (13-0) to a win through the air this time. He did it on the ground.
Racanelli rushed for five touchdowns of 4, 3, 7, 1 and 12 yards — all in the second half — to break a 2A Gridiron Classic record for rushing touchdowns in a game, and bring the Hawks back from a deficit that reached as many as three possessions early in the third quarter.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Each of Racanelli’s rushing touchdowns came in the Wildcat formation. And, that was an idea that started during preseason practices.
“I told my dad and coach (Rick) Steele that I figured we could put me in Wildcat, and (it would) just be a good short-yardage distance, in case we needed it,” Racanelli said.
“I played a little bit of running back when I was in middle school. It kind of just happened on the fly this year. We didn’t do any of it last year. But, it’s pretty cool playing running back.”
Racanelli finished with six total touchdowns, and a game-high 200 all-purpose yards, including 85 yards and the five rushing touchdowns on 15 carries, 55 yards on five catches, and another 60 yards on three punt returns.
He also tossed Hockinson’s opening touchdown, taking a reverse on fourth-and-8 and finding quarterback Levi Crum for an 11-yard score. Racanelli, at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, proved simply too much for Lynden (12-1) to handle.
To cap his stellar junior season, Racanelli, who has an offer from Oregon State, finished with 101 catches, 1,626 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. That places him ninth on the all-time list for receiving yards in a season, right behind his eighth-place finish a year ago.
His 101 catches are the fifth-most in a single season. He joins a fraternity of five other placers who have also passed that mark — Prosser’s Kirby Moore (131), Lake Washington’s Jeff Fritschman (126), Prosser’s Cody Bruns (109) and Ellensburg’s Kramer Ferrell (102).
And, for Hockinson, Racanelli was one of the biggest playmakers in the championship game for the second consecutive season.
“For a long time, people didn’t think that any football could come out of southwest Washington,” Steele said. “Well, guess what. We’re here. And, I think we’re going to stay here for awhile.
“I’m excited for our area. Now I think the state is looking at us. And I think that’s fantastic.”
But for awhile, it looked like the Lions might play spoiler to another perfect season for Hockinson. Lynden well in control during the first half.
With eight minutes, 38 seconds left in the third quarter, the Lions held a 24-7 lead after quarterback James Marsh punched in a 2-yard touchdown run to open the second half.
Prior to that, Lynden scored on a 12-yard pass from Marsh to Kobe Elsner, a 27-yard pass from Brock Heppner to Marsh, and a 21-yard Mark Samoukovic field goal.
Hockinson’s only points of the first two quarters came on Racanelli’s pass, and Lynden had a two-possession lead at the break. Marsh’s 2-yard rush — one of his five total touchdowns — pushed it to three.
But, that’s when Racanelli made a run toward history. During the next 15:32, he scored all five of his rushing touchdowns. His final touchdown, with 5:06 remaining, gave the Hawks a 42-31 lead.
Lynden answered with 2:42 remaining, on a 23-yard pass from Marsh to Heppner, but Hockinson recovered the onside kick attempt and ran out the clock.
Marsh led Lynden on the ground with a game-high 120 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, added 27 receiving yards and a score on one catch, and had 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air on 7 of 16 passing.
Heppner finished 3 of 5 passing for 109 yards and a touchdown, and added a game-high 95 recieving yards and a score on six catches.
But, it was the Hawks celebrating when the buzzer sounded. Among the swaths of celebrating players surrounding him and a raucous crowd rocking the stands, Steele took a moment to reflect on Racanelli’s record-breaking performance.
“I think he’s the best football player in the state of Washington,” Steele said. “I do. When you’re a good player like that, you take over games. And that’s what he did tonight. He took over that game.
“It’s funny. He’s known as one of the best receivers in the state of Washington. We got that heavy formation, and he turns into a pretty good running back, too. He’s just a guy that can do everything.”
NO. 3 LYNDEN
14
|3
|7
|13
—
37
NO. 1 HOCKINSON
0
|7
|14
|21
—
42
L – Kobe Elsner 12 pass from James Marsh (Marko Samoukovic kick)
L – James Marsh 27 pass from Brock Heppner (Samoukovic kick)
H – Levi Crum 11 pass from Sawyer Racanelli (Nick Charles kick)
L – Samoukovic 21 field goal
L – Marsh 2 run (Samoukovic kick)
H – Racanelli 4 run (Charles kick)
H – Racanelli 3 run (Charles kick)
H – Racanelli 7 run (Charles kick)
L – Marsh 13 run (Samoukovic kick)
H – Racanelli 1 run (Charles kick)
H – Racanelli 12 run (Charles kick)
L – Heppner 23 pass from Marsh (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Passing: L – Marsh 7-16-1-107; Heppner 3-5-0-109. H – Crum 12-23-1-160; Racanelli 2-2-0-27.
Rushing: L – Marsh 19-120; Trevin Melendez 8-30; Heppner 5-6. H – Racanelli 15-85; Crum 19-70; Cody Wheeler 7-22; Makaio Juarez 1-12.
Receiving: L – Heppner 6-95; Grant Vanderyacht 2-82; Marsh 1-27; Elsner 1-12. H – Jeremy Faulstick 3-60; Racanelli 5-55; Liam Mallory 2-31; Wyatt Jones 1-16.
Comments