Eason, McDaniels combine for 10 dunks as Federal Way routs Auburn Riverside

Tari Eason threw down six dunks, Jaden McDaniels hammered through four more, and Federal Way High School showed why it is one of the most dangerous programs in Washington this season with a 103-43 rout of Auburn Riverside here Monday night.
The Eagles (7-0) shot an impressive 68.9 percent from the field — with most of their 42 buckets coming in transition after forcing misses or turnovers on the other end — and quickly pulled away in the Class 4A NPSL Olympic contest.
Federal Way has done that in each of its first seven games, outscoring opponents by an average margin of 45.1 points per game. No team has come closer than a 31-point loss to the Eagles early on.
What has made this Federal Way team — which a week ago thumped New York’s Woodmere Academy at the Barclays Center — so unstoppable so far this season?
“Just our chemistry,” Eason said. “Moving the ball. ... It’s hard to stop us when we’re out and running.”
Almost impossible, it seems. Federal Way applied consistent pressure against Auburn Riverside, causing 18 turnovers, limiting the Ravens to 15 of 61 shooting, and often forcing them into off-balance or hurried shots.
And, the Eagles almost constantly cashed in at the other end — sometimes on big finishes by Eason and McDaniels, other times on smooth 3-pointers from Bradley Graham, but always with quickness and efficiency.
At one point in the third quarter, the Eagles scored on six consecutive possessions before recording a miss.
McDaniels, a five-star recruit who is considered the No. 5 prospect in the country in the 2019 class by 247Sports.com, finished with a game-high 33 points, mixing his dunks with mid-range jumpers and a trio of 3-pointers. The 6-foot-11 forward shot 13 of 18 (72.2 percent) from the floor, and had nine rebounds.
Eason, a 6-foot-9 senior and another Division I prospect, added 20 points. Graham pitched in 19 points, all in the first half, and finished with five 3-pointers. Michael Jatta and Jishai Miller each added 11 points for the Eagles.
Most of Federal Way’s starters were pulled at the conclusion of the third quarter, and Javan Colombelli-Silva pushed the Eagles over the century mark for the first time this season with a basket and free throw with two minutes, 37 seconds to play.
Dan Ramirez led Auburn Riverside (3-5) with 18 points, while Cole Lenihan finished with 12 and Quamie Walkes had 11.
Eason said this Federal Way group feels like one that could contend for another 4A state title three months from now in the Tacoma Dome.
“It’s bigger than that, but we’re just taking it one day at a time,” Eason said. “I think we can go as far as we want to go.”
The Eagles lost in the championship game to Gonzaga Prep — which also returns plenty of star power — last March, but will face plenty of tests before the playoffs begin.
Federal Way already has the signature win in New York, and later this week, the Eagles will travel to Las Vegas to play some premier programs from around the country at the Tarkanian Classic. Federal Way opens against Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Orleans Arena.
AUBURN RIVERSIDE
17
|6
|10
|10
—
43
FEDERAL WAY
33
|30
|25
|15
—
103
TEAM STATISTICS
AR – Shooting: 15 of 61 (24.6 percent). Free throws: 6 of 8 (75). Turnovers: 18.
FW – Shooting: 42 of 61 (68.9). Free throws: 7 of 9 (77.8). Turnovers: 11.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
AR – Dan Ramirez 18, Cole Lenihan 12, Quamie Walkes 11, Javon Forward 2.
FW – Jaden McDaniels 33, Tari Eason 20, Bradley Graham 19, Michael Jatta 11, Jishai Miller 11, Javan Colombelli-Silva 5, Jaylen-Wes Williams 4.
