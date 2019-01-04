Twins Jace and Raigan Barrett each lead Rogers basketball in scoring, and have sights set on the Tacoma Dome

Rogers High School basketball runs the Barrett household, and the current batch of Barretts, junior twins Jace and Raigan, are leading the boys and girls Rams basketball teams toward the top of the Class 4A SPSL.
Confidence has never been an issue for the sharp-shooting siblings, who each lead the Rams in scoring, and have played varsity basketball since they were freshmen.
The success on the court has continued through two generations in the Barrett family — parents Greg and Traci also both played basketball for the Rams.
From their days of playing pick-up games at home, Jace and Raigan were competitive. Jace jabbed at his sister with smack talk, and Raigan’s ultra-competitive nature took over on the court.
“She definitely goes hard to the hoop more than me,” said Jace, who was the first freshman to start under Rogers boys coach Rico Ancheta three seasons ago. “We both see what the defense gives us, but she kind of drives it first, and I look for my shot.”
Both approaches appear to work just fine. Jace is leading the Rogers boys team with 18 points per game, and Raigan the girls team with 25.7 points per game.
“He has a better 3-point shot. He just looks good shooting it. I make mine sometimes, but Jace is more consistent,” said Raigan, who is verbally committed to play softball at Washington. “Jace is a shooter, for sure. More than I am.
“I know I’m stronger than a lot of girls I play against, and I know I can take it to them more. Whether that be in the lane or a pull-up (jumper) or whatever. I do like to shoot 3’s, too.”
The days of competitive pick-up games between the two siblings are fewer now, with both focusing on leading the Rams and their AAU teams to success. But the Barretts have grown into steady support systems for each other, as they strive for individual goals.
The Rogers boys (9-2) are tied for third in the 4A SPSL with Curtis, while the girls (8-2) are tied with Curtis for second.
Rogers girls coach Amy Looker, who is also Jace and Raigan’s aunt, says her niece has consistently been a difference-maker for the Rams at both ends of the floor.
“She trains at a high level and just understands the game,” Looker said. “She can go find her shot, and defensively she has also stepped it up this year. … Not only to be able to shoot in the half court set, but get steals in transition, and get teammates transition buckets as well.”
Basketball has always been a fun secondary sport for Raigan — the eldest of the two siblings by 12 minutes — with softball being her primary focus, but her passion on the court still shines through.
“She wants (to win) more than anybody. More than anyone could want it for her, she wants to be great,” said Traci Barrett, who is the interim softball coach at PLU. “And, Jace too. The difference in them mentally is Jace is a little goofier. He’s a jokester, he kind of wants to have fun and he’s kind of quirky. And, Raigan, unless she’s winning and doing well, it’s not funny. … She’s just a little bit more serious. She’s a little spicier.”
While Raigan has her future set in softball, Jace, a 6-foot-2 point guard for the Rams, gravitated toward basketball more than any other sport.
“It’s my main sport,” he said. “It’s the only sport I play in high school, so luckily I’ve (been) playing good.”
This year Jace has elevated his game after an offseason spent working in the gym and adding strength to his game. He has become an all-around player, knocking down shots from the outside, while adding a consistent presence inside, pulling down five rebounds per game.
“He’s doing a really good job. He’s scoring for us, and he’s really being efficient with the shots that he’s taking. That’s really helped us. He’s doing a really nice job of taking what’s there,” Ancheta said.
“Overall he’s willing to find (a way) to get his teammates involved. When you have somebody like him who’s a returning three-year starter, who’s willing to share the ball with his teammates like he has been, that’s certainly led us to coming together as a team.”
All of the recent success and all of the potential this season holds for the Barrett duo has been a part of their goal to find success at this level of play. League and district titles in the two seasons the twins have left are both goals, but the Barretts have their sights set higher by the time they wrap up their high school careers.
“I just want a ring,” Jace said.
“Isn’t that always the goal, though?” Raigan chimed in.
“Yeah, the end goal will be the ring for sure,” Jace replied.
It has been more than two decades since a Rogers basketball team has placed at the Tacoma Dome. The boys team most recently took sixth in 1998, and finished a program-best third in 1973. The girls team hasn’t placed since 1984, when it finished a program-best fourth.
Both Jace and Raigan believe they can help lead the Rams back to the state tournament.
“Tacoma Dome is always the goal,” Raigan said.
