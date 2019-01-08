UW softball commit Raigan Barrett also stands out on the basketball court, drops 37 points in win over Olympia

The numbers were striking.
Rogers High School junior guard Raigan Barrett outscored the entire opposing team by six points Tuesday night in Olympia. She scored more than 75 percent of her own team’s total output, and nearly half of the points scored in the entire game by both teams.
“Not bad for a secondary sport,” a departing fan commented after Barrett, a Washington softball commit, dropped 37 points on the Olympia Bears to lead Rogers to a 49-31 win.
“She’s doing a great job of reading when to shoot the 3, and when to go inside,” Rogers coach Amy Looker said. “She’s really grown this year.”
Barrett’s dominance was consistent. She scored the Rams’ first five points, and their last six, but the game started out highly competitive.
After a quarter, Rogers (9-3) led 12-9. But, Olympia forward Emily Church, who led the Bears in scoring with 11 points before fouling out midway through the final period, drove hard from the top of the key after a slow-moving start to the second quarter, cutting the Rams’ edge to a single point.
Looker called time out.
“We told them, ‘Your defense needs to start your offense, or this is going to be a very slow game,’ ” Looker said. “We wanted to go out and double-team the big (Church), and play the weak side and we did it.”
Five more Barrett points pushed Rogers’ lead back out to six points. Then, in the final minute of the half, facing a variety of presses, Olympia turned the ball over four times and the Rams finished the half on an 11-0 run, and carried a 12-point lead into intermission.
“Our team defense was really great tonight. We were able to get out and run,” Barrett said.
The Bears (5-7) managed only three field goal attempts — making two — in the second quarter after turning the ball over 12 times. Between Church’s basket at the 3:49 mark of the second, until she scored again seconds into the third quarter, Olympia was shut out.
Down 31-13 late in the third quarter, the Bears did put together an 8-0 run that trimmed the Rams’ lead to 10 points, and brought the home crowd back to life.
Olympia also toughed out Church’s absence at the end of the game, playing Rogers even down the stretch until a foul with a second to play gave Barrett three free throws to cap her huge outing.
“It really starts with my teammates. They were doing a great job of driving hard and kicking it out to me in the corners,” said Barrett, who was two points shy of tying of her career-high 39.
“Coach Looker does a great job of making sure we pass the ball, and not just go down and chuck it up.”
The win allowed, Rogers, which remains third in the 4A SPSL standings, to stay within two games of league-leading Bellarmine Prep. Olympia falls to four games off the pace.
ROGERS
12
|11
|8
|18
—
49
OLYMPIA
9
|2
|5
|15
—
31
TEAM STATISTICS
R – Shooting: 16 of 41 (39.0 percent). Free throws: 13 of 17 (76.5). Turnovers: 13.
O – Shooting: 13 of 25 (52 percent). Free throws: 4 of 8 (50). Turnovers: 22.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
R – Jazmyne Lillie 5, Raigan Barrett 37, Kaylie Stallcup 4, Maddie Egan 1.
O –Bekah Bradshaw 5, Ty Bell 3, Lauren McBride 4, Audrey Lane 4, Ellie Glock 4, Emily Church 11.
