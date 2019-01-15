Callie Stevens stings Curtis with late 3-pointer, Bellarmine Prep extends undefeated streak in 4A SPSL

With their lead dwindling and a hostile crowd in full throat, the Bellarmine Prep Lions needed a spark, and junior guard Callie Stevens was up to the challenge.
With 52.8 seconds remaining in a one-score game, Stevens coolly buried a game-breaking 3-pointer and Bellarmine Prep stayed perfect in Class 4A SPSL play, defeating Curtis, 50-42, on Tuesday night in University Place.
“It felt good,” Stevens said of her clutch basket. “I wouldn’t have got it without my teammates. They rebounded the ball, we were kicking it out. Wouldn’t have happened without my team.”
In what was a frenetic, back-and-fourth game throughout, and a strategic first quarter change by Bellarmine coach Kim West might have had the biggest impact on the game. Trailing 9-5 with three minutes remaining in the period, the Lions solved their slow start by switching to a full press zone defense.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“We always start in man (defense), and I want to play in man, but they’re a driving team, they’re a fast-paced team, we needed to slow them down,” West said. “I think we created some turnovers that probably wouldn’t have been there, they would have taken it straight to the rim.”
The move immediately stifled the Vikings’ aggressive attack, forcing them into a slower half court offense that bogged down quickly. Bellarmine (11-2) shut out Curtis (11-4) for the remainder of the period and took a 10-9 lead into the second quarter. The Lions didn’t trail again.
“I want to give it to our bench,” West said. “Those three came in — we have one of our starters with a concussion and we had to mix it up a bit — and they came in and I think they gave us 8-10 points. They didn’t turn the ball over, they had energy, it’s any coach’s dream to have come off the bench and fill those spots. That was awesome.”
Still, the Vikings kept it interesting, keeping the game within a couple of baskets until the fourth quarter. As the Bellarmine lead ballooned to 43-34 with 3:38 remaining, Curtis made its move.
Shawnacee Davis nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 43-37, then Ella Brubaker was fouled on a 3-point attempt and went to the free throw line. She swished all three free throws to make it 43-40 with 1:53 remaining.
Bellarmine Prep turned it over, and Curtis had its chance to tie the game. A missed 3-pointer from Davis, however, set up Stevens’ heroics on the other end before a free throw parade ran out the clock.
Stevens finished with 13 points. Back court partner Makiah Reed scored a game-high 15 points, including two 3-pointers launched seemingly from the parking lot.
“Nice to meet Makiah and Callie, they’re over 50 percent (from 3-point range),” West said. “They’re unstoppable once they get hot.”
Davis led Curtis with 14 points, 10 of which came in a monster second half effort. It just wasn’t enough to overcome red-hot Bellarmine, which shot 15 for 19 from the free throw line and made five 3-pointers.
With six games remaining and a two-game lead in the 4A SPSL, the Lions now have a firm grasp of the league’s top seed — and they want to make the most of it.
“It keeps us going, it fires us up,” Stevens said. “It keeps us pedal to the metal, not stopping, not giving up a quarter. We just keep going.”
BELLARMINE PREP
10
|15
|12
|13
—
50
CURTIS
9
|12
|11
|10
—
42
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
BP – Makiah Reed 15, Callie Stevens 13, Julia Bordeaux 8, Reyelle Frazier 8, Larkin Daly 2, Kaylie Steinbacher 2, Analesa Mason 2.
C – Shawnacee Davis 14, Takara English 8, Kayrena Taylor 8, Ella Brubaker 10, Camille Smith 2.
Comments