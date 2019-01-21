Gonzaga commit Brock Ravet, who is nearing the state’s all-time scoring mark, pours in 30 against Kentlake

Kittitas’ Brock Ravet drives to the hoop in the first quarter. Kentlake played Kittitas in a basketball game at the Showare Center in Kent, Wash., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com