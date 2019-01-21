Gonzaga commit Brock Ravet, who is nearing the state’s all-time scoring mark, pours in 30 against Kentlake

Brock Ravet has played basketball in Western Washington before, but never in his Kittitas High School Uniform.
Monday, for the first time in his four-year career, the 6-foot-1 senior, who has paced Kittitas to the past two Class 2B state championships in Spokane, traveled west with the Coyotes.
And, much like he has impressed fans on the eastern side of the state for years, the Gonzaga signee electrified the crowd at the ShoWare Center, nearly completing a triple-double to lead the Coyotes in a 77-52 rout of Kentlake.
“It feels good,” Ravet said. “We have a lot of people that say we’re a small school and we can’t play with the big guys. I hope that helped prove something.”
Ravet scored a game-high 30 points for Kittitas (16-1) on 11 of 24 (45.8 percent) shooting, including nailing five 3-pointers, and added 13 rebounds and eight assists.
With several games yet to play, including the upcoming playoffs, Ravet — who was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior, and a TNT preseason all-state pick entering his final year — is on pace to shatter the state’s all-time scoring record before he leaves Kittitas.
Before his 30-point performance in Kent, he was 159 points off of the all-time mark. Sunnyside Christian’s Lance Den Boer (2,851 points) is the current leader. Ravet, who now has 2,722 career points, is on pace to pass him in the next four or five games.
But, perhaps even more impressive than Ravet’s prolific scoring is his ability to impact the game at both ends of the floor. That was on full display Monday.
When Ravet wasn’t pulling up for long 3-pointers — he shot 50 percent from that range — he was consistently dishing sharp passes to Caleb Harris underneath for easy layups, or driving and kicking the ball out to Bailey Gibson and other teammates on the perimeter.
Ravet was Kittitas’ biggest contributor on defense, too, pulling down 11 of his 13 rebounds on Kentlake misses, and added two steals and a blocked shot.
“Driving and kickin git to our guys in the corner is a big part of our offense,” Ravet said. “And, just rebounding, we’ve made a big difference in practice with that. That’s definitely helped us a lot this season.”
Harris added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes, while Gibson chipped in 13 points.
Kentlake (9-8) held steady with Kittitas for the first quarter, playing to a 13-13 tie that was capped by a Michael Alar 3-pointer at the buzzer.
But, the Coyotes took control in the second, paced by one of two 11-point quarters from Ravet, who entered the half with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kittitas outscored the Falcons, 24-12, in the quarter to enter the half with a double-digit lead it never lost.
“It was just the energy we brought out,” Ravet said. “In the second quarter, we started playing defense really well, we started pressing.”
The Coyotes put up 28 more points in the third quarter — Ravet had 11 more points and four of his assists — to Kentlake’s 11.
Kittitas built its lead as high as 35 points in the second half, and shot 28 of 54 (51.9 percent) from the floor, while limiting Kentlake to 22 of 59 (37.3 percent) shooting.
Alar led the Falcons with 16 points, and was the only Kentlake scorer to reach double figures. Jalen Taylor and Jaleel Walton each added seven points, and Walton pulled down 10 rebounds.
KITTITAS
13
|24
|28
|12
—
77
KENTLAKE
13
|12
|11
|16
—
52
TEAM STATISTICS
KI — Shooting: 28 of 54 (51.9 percent). Free throws: 13 of 21 (61.9). Turnovers: 10.
KE — Shooting: 22 of 59 (37.3 percent). Free throws: 0 of 3 (0). Turnovers: 17.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
KI — Caleb Harris 16, Justin Hudson 7, Bailey Gibson 13, Christian Mata 2, Nick Patteson 1, Martin Arreola 8, Brock Ravet 30.
KE — Michael Alar 16, Jalen Taylor 7, Miles Connors-Williams 6, Sam Morasch 6, Jalen Barker 2, Colin Eversole 6, Jaleel Walton 7, Vladyslav Palichuk 2.
