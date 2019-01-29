Gig Harbor’s Maxwell, Peninsula’s Frazier prepare to face each other for the final time

Peninsula’s Belle Frazier, left, and Gig Harbor’s Brynna Maxwell, right, photographed at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Both have signed with Division I programs - Maxwell with Utah, Frazier with Portland State. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com