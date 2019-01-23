Foss stuns Steilacoom with late comeback behind Micah Pollard’s game-high 36 points

Each time he puts on his Foss High School uniform, Micah Pollard makes a case for why he should be considered one of the best basketball players in Tacoma.
Tuesday night, in the final regular-season game he’ll play on his home court in his career, the senior, who is averaging 30 points per game, put on another show. Pollard poured in 36 points — including 26 in the second half — to lift the Falcons to a stunning 63-53 comeback win over visiting Steilacoom.
Foss (13-6) trailed by as many as nine points in the second half, and didn’t take its first lead until one minute had elapsed in the fourth quarter — when Pollard hit one of his three 3-pointers — but rallied behind 14 points from Pollard in the final period to notch the key Class 2A SPSL West win. Pollard added four rebounds and two each of assists, steals and blocks.
“When it’s the fourth quarter, it’s go time,” Foss coach Josh Barsh said. “He’s the point guard. Bring it up and go to work. He’s done that all year.”
The Falcons trailed by as many as nine points in the third quarter, but outscored Steilacoom, 42-23, in the second half to erase the deficit, and eventually build their final double-digit lead on a long lob pass from Alex Glenn to Pollard for a layup with less than 30 seconds remaining.
After managing just 21 points in the opening two quarters, the Falcons adjusted to Steilacoom’s size — the Sentinels’ starting five include three college-bound football players — and created more scoring opportunities in the second half.
“It’s nice to have a player like Micah who can blow by guys and make plays in the middle of the key, but I feel like setting screens and trying to space it out, I really think that’s what helped in the second half,” Barsh said.
Eloheim Jonson (15 points, three rebounds, three steals), De’Ante Hill (four rebounds) and Isaiah Jackson (six points, three rebounds) each contributed key baskets down the stretch.
“All year we’ve been preaching to our guys that guys have to be ready to make those plays, step up and make those plays when we really need them,” Barsh said.
“They’re good players,” Pollard said. “They know how to play. They know how to make shots. ... I was proud of these guys tonight. They stepped up big, and played great defense. We played together tonight and got the job done.”
Pollard said the Falcons’ adjustments on defense also helped slow Steilacoom (14-5) after the break. Torrey Cady, who scored a team-high 20 points for Steilacoom, bombarded Foss with 15 of his points in the first half. Foss switched to man defense, and Pollard trailed Cady in the final two quarters, limiting him to five points.
“I really think it came down to the defensive end. Guys really (toughened) up and made same plays, stepped through some screens, didn’t let certain guys touch the basketball, made them uncomfortable,” Barsh said. “I think that’s what gave us a little push on the offensive end.”
“We just played more confident as the defense picked up,” Pollard said.
Utah State football signee Jaymason Willingham added 10 points and three assists for the Sentinels, while Central Washington football commit J.J. Lemming pulled down seven rebounds. Devin Asaeli added six points and eight boards.
Foss and Steilacoom are in a three-way tie for first place in the 2A SPSL West with a game remaining for each team.
STEILACOOM
14
|16
|12
|11
—
53
FOSS
7
|14
|20
|22
—
63
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
S – Nehemiah Shird 7, Josiah Hampton 3, Devin Asaeli 6, Cady 20, Jaymason Willingham 10, J.J. Lemming 3, Chris Hines 4.
F – Eloheim Johnson 15, Emillion Coffee 1, Micah Pollard 36, Alex Glenn 3, De’Ante Hill 2, Isaiah Jackson 6.
