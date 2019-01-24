High School Sports

Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels selected to McDonald’s All-American Game roster

By Lauren Smith

January 24, 2019 01:02 PM

Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma Wash., on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma Wash., on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels photographed at the Tacoma News Tribune in Tacoma Wash., on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Federal Way High School forward Jaden McDaniels, a five-star recruit, was selected Thursday to play in the annual McDonald’s All-American Game, which will be played March 27 in Atlanta.

McDaniels, a 6-foot-11 senior, is the state’s top prospect and considered the No. 5 overall recruit nationally in the 2019 class, and has narrowed his college choices to San Diego State (where his older brother Jalen plays), Kentucky, Texas, UCLA and Washington.

He paced the Eagles to a runner-up finish at last year’s Class 4A state tournament as a junior, and has taken home a state trophy each of his first three seasons with the program. Federal Way (17-1) has been considered the favorite to win this year’s 4A title since McDaniels’ senior season began.

McDaniels is a reigning TNT All-Area and all-state pick, as well as a former 4A all-state selection by the Associated Press.

He is the 14th boys basketball player from Washington, and third from the South Sound, to be selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game since it was first played in 1997.

Other selections from the state include Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale, 2017); Joshua Smith (Kentwood, 2010); Abdul Gaddy (Bellarmine Prep, 2009); Peyton Siva (Franklin, 2009); Spencer Hawes (Seattle Prep, 2006); Jon Brockman (Snohomish, 2005); Micah Downs (Juanita, 2005); Martell Webster (Seattle Prep, 2005); Marvin Williams (Bremerton, 2004); Aaron Brooks (Franklin, 2003); Luke Ridnour (Blaine, 2000); omm’A Givens (Aberdeen, 1994); Quin Snyder (Mercer Island, 1985).

Lauren Smith

Lauren Smith has been a high school sports reporter at The News Tribune and The Olympian since 2015. She also assists with coverage of professional and college sports. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and Emerald Ridge High School.

  Comments  