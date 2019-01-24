Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels selected to McDonald’s All-American Game roster

Federal Way High School forward Jaden McDaniels, a five-star recruit, was selected Thursday to play in the annual McDonald’s All-American Game, which will be played March 27 in Atlanta.
McDaniels, a 6-foot-11 senior, is the state’s top prospect and considered the No. 5 overall recruit nationally in the 2019 class, and has narrowed his college choices to San Diego State (where his older brother Jalen plays), Kentucky, Texas, UCLA and Washington.
He paced the Eagles to a runner-up finish at last year’s Class 4A state tournament as a junior, and has taken home a state trophy each of his first three seasons with the program. Federal Way (17-1) has been considered the favorite to win this year’s 4A title since McDaniels’ senior season began.
McDaniels is a reigning TNT All-Area and all-state pick, as well as a former 4A all-state selection by the Associated Press.
He is the 14th boys basketball player from Washington, and third from the South Sound, to be selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game since it was first played in 1997.
Other selections from the state include Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale, 2017); Joshua Smith (Kentwood, 2010); Abdul Gaddy (Bellarmine Prep, 2009); Peyton Siva (Franklin, 2009); Spencer Hawes (Seattle Prep, 2006); Jon Brockman (Snohomish, 2005); Micah Downs (Juanita, 2005); Martell Webster (Seattle Prep, 2005); Marvin Williams (Bremerton, 2004); Aaron Brooks (Franklin, 2003); Luke Ridnour (Blaine, 2000); omm’A Givens (Aberdeen, 1994); Quin Snyder (Mercer Island, 1985).
