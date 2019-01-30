‘It’s what we do here.’ Lincoln captures seventh straight league title with win over Lakes, Wilson loss

Make it seven league titles in a row for the Lincoln High School boys basketball program.
Tuesday night in Tacoma, the Abes edged Lakes, 63-60, in the game’s closing moments to remain undefeated in Class 3A Pierce County League play.
But, it was minutes after the final buzzer sounded that the bigger news circulated — Wilson lost on the road at Spanaway Lake by double digits, giving the Abes (16-3) a two-game lead in the league standings with a single game left to play.
Even with a win Thursday night at Wilson, in the final game of the regular season, the second-place Rams (13-6) can’t catch the Abes, meaning Lincoln has clinched at least a share of its league title for the seventh consecutive season.
“It’s cool. It’s what we do here, honestly,” Lincoln guard Julien Simon said. “What is that, seven in a row now? It’s what we do. We just have to keep working.”
Lincoln has won its last four league titles outright — including all three 3A PCL championships since the league was created during the 2016-17 school year — and a share of the two before that, and another outright title in 2013. The last time the Abes didn’t win their league was in 2012, when Wilson went undefeated in the 3A Narrows.
Lincoln is on a 59-game regular-season league winning streak which dates back to Jan. 23, 2015, when the Abes dropped an overtime loss to Foss at home.
But, the Lancers (9-10) almost ended that streak Tuesday night, leading by as many as 10 points in the first half, aided by a barrage of six 3-pointers — including three from sophomore Kenzel Massey in the opening quarter.
Massey finished with a game-high 20 points and four 3-pointers, and added three blocks, while Georgetown football commit Daeshawn Wayne and sophomore Jordan McCray each poured in 16 points. McCray added eight rebounds and three steals, while Wayne had four assists.
This after Lincoln routed the Lancers by 21 points earlier this month in Lakewood.
“I think they were just better prepared for us,” Simon said. “It’s hard to beat a team twice. I think they just came out ready to play.”
After Lakes built its double-digit lead, the Abes closed the half on a 12-0 run, which included back-to-back 3-pointers from Kashaud Babbs, and entered the break with a 33-31 lead.
“We just keep playing,” Simon said. “You can’t get raveled up in the game. They’re going to go on runs, they’re going to score. They were scoring tonight. They were on fire. We just have to keep playing.”
Lincoln stayed in front until Wayne hit one of his three 3-pointers with three minutes, 16 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.
Simon — who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists — answered immediately at the other end to tie the game, and the Lancers never retook the lead.
Simon and Earnest Yearby added a pair of buckets in the final two minutes to cancel out another Massey basket, and Mykel Campbell added one of his four blocks down the stretch to help the Abes build a 63-58 lead with 27 seconds to play.
Lincoln was called for a technical foul with five seconds remaining, and Wayne sunk both free throws to trim the lead to a single possession, but his off-balance 3-point attempt to send the game into overtime rimmed out at the buzzer.
The Abes finished with four players in double figures, including Colorado football commit Jayden Simon, who scored a team-high 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Babbs added 12 points, and Yearby had 10. Campbell chipped in five rebounds and three assists.
Lincoln has a chance to win its fourth consecutive undefeated league title Thursday night at Wilson. And, with the top seed already sewn up, the Abes can begin to think about the postseason.
Julien Simon gestured to the gym’s rafters, where the Abes will again aim to hang a state championship banner, when considering Lincoln’s next goal.
“We’re going for something bigger, that’s up there,” he said.
LAKES
19
|12
|9
|20
—
60
LINCOLN
19
|14
|16
|14
—
63
TEAM STATISTICS
Lakes – Shooting: 23 of 53 (43.4 percent). Free throws: 4 of 9 (44.4).
Lincoln – Shooting: 25 of 50 (50 percent): Free throws: 9 of 15 (60).
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Lakes – Daeshawn Wayne 16, Jordan McCray 16, Ja’Von Ervin 6, Kenzel Massey 20, Jacobi Cole-Thomas 2.
Lincoln – Armoni Bashay 2, Kashaud Babbs 12, Mykel Campbell 4, Earnest Yearby 10, Chris Whitford 3, Julien Simon 15, Jayden 17.
