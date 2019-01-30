Highlights: Pollard pours in 37 points to lead Foss past Lindbergh in OT

Foss High School senior Micah Pollard scored a game-high 37 points Wednesday night in Tacoma to pace the Falcons past visiting Lindbergh.
After the Eagles tied the game at the end of regulation on a Will Harward 3-pointer, Pollard scored seven of Foss’ nine points in the extra period to secure a 64-60 win in the Class 2A SPSL tournament quarterfinals.
The Falcons (15-6) are guaranteed a trip to the 2A West Central District tournament with the win, and will play West Division rival Steilacoom for the third time this season in Friday’s league tournament semifinals. Foss won the first two meetings.
Pollard, who is averaging 30.6 points per game this season, shot 13 of 18 (72.2 percent) against Lindbergh, and added six rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals in the win.
Falcons junior Eloheim Johnson also finished in double figures scoring (11 points) and recorded four assists.
Foss combined for eight blocks, paced by freshman Rashid Salahuddin, who had four, and added four rebounds.
Muhammed Kora, a 6-foot-6 junior, led Lindbergh with 30 points, and tallied seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
He was the only Eagles player in double figures scoring, though Haward, Brian Pocaigue and Xavier Bailey pulled down six rebounds apiece. Bailey also had three assists.
Lindbergh (10-9) hosts River Ridge on Friday night in a loser-out game.
LINDBERGH
12
|12
|16
|15
|5
—
60
FOSS
14
|10
|12
|19
|9
—
64
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
L – Will Harward 7, Muhammed Kora 30, Brian Pocaigue 5, Xavier Bailey 7, Liban Mohamud 5, Deonte Fornerette 6.
F – Eloheim Johnson 11, Rashid Salahuddin 2, Emillion Coffee 2, Micah Pollard 37, Theo Thales 2, De’Ante Hill 2, Isaiah Jackson 8.
