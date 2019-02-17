Eastern Washington schools swept the competition aside at Mat Classic XXI, winning all five boys team titles

Toppenish’s Alexei Rubio reacts after defeating Steilacoom’s Zachary Rowe in the 2A 145lb finals during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com