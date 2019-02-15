Federal Way tames hot-shooting Union to remain undefeated in-state, hands Titans first loss

Union High School was undefeated entering Friday night’s Class 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict semifinals showdown in Tacoma.
Federal Way hadn’t lost a game in-state this season — dropping its only two losses to nationally-ranked opponents on the road.
In the meeting of two of Washington’s 4A powers, it was the Eagles that kept their undefeated streak alive, limiting the Titans in the second half on their way to an 82-62 win at Stadium High School.
Federal Way (22-2) survived a scare against Puyallup in the bidistrict quarterfinals Wednesday night, and coach Yattah Reed noted concern about turning around to meet the Titans, who have built a reputation as one of the state’s hottest shooting teams.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
“They’re a great shooting team,” Reed said. “And they’re not just known for shooting. They play well together. They make that extra pass that sometimes doesn’t get recognized unless you really know the game, and that’s what I was concerned for.”
The Titans (22-1) nailed a trio of 3-pointers in the opening period — including a pair by leading scorer Ethan Smith, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the first quarter — to build an early lead.
“We knew obviously Federal Way is a talented team with a lot of moving parts,” Union assistant Todd Spike said. (Spike was filling in for Titans coach Blake Conley, who is on paternity leave.)
“The big thing we talked about with only one day to prepare is, with their athleticism, you really want to try to limit live ball turnovers, try to limit the transition baskets.”
Federal Way five-star forward Jaden McDaniels was also called for three of his four fouls in the first quarter, picking up his third with two minutes, 18 seconds to go in the period, and sat the remainder of the half.
Eagles junior standout Tari Eason, who scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, was also charged with two fouls in the first half. He and McDaniels both finished the game with four.
There were 28 fouls called between the two teams in the opening half.
“It was something we have experienced and battled through,” Reed said. “I’m just proud of our guys who came in and played their part. Everybody played their role.”
Despite the early foul trouble, Federal Way closed in on the lead midway through the second quarter. A quick surge gave the Eagles a 45-35 lead at the break they never lost.
“They can score in a hurry, so we tried to limit their runs,” Spike said. “Most of the first half, we did a pretty good job, but then they went on one of their big runs that they’re known for, and we had a hard time bouncing back from that.”
The Eagles limited Union to 27 points in the second half to pull away. Spike said he has confidence the Titans will use their first loss as motivation moving forward.
As the top-ranked team in the WIAA’s RPI rankings, Union’s position is unlikely to fluctuate with one bidistrict game remaining, meaning the Titans have already secured a trip to the Tacoma Dome — as has Federal Way, which is ranked third.
The top eight seeds are guaranteed a state-tournament berth regardless of whether they win or lose in next week’s regional round.
“This game is kind of unique,” Spike said of Friday’s semifinal. “There’s no loser out. We’re kind of playing with house money a little bit.
“Let’s get used to their style of play. Sometimes you have to play Federal Way once to feel that wrath of their athleticism. Our guys are going to respond and we have a good opportunity in front of us to use this for motivation.”
Brad Lackey finished with a team-high 21 points for Union, while Tanner Toolson added 11.
Jishai Miller had 17 for Federal Way — including a jumper at the end of the first half that gave the Eagles a double-digit margin — while McDaniels added 15, despite the foul trouble. Jalen Womack had 11 for the Eagles.
Eason said facing this test against Union, which was the only remaining team in 4A without a loss entering Friday, was good preparation for the Tacoma Dome.
“They’re a great shooting team, but they’re beatable, you know, like anybody,” he said. “When we play Federal Way basketball, our style of play, any team is beatable.”
UNION
19
|16
|13
|14
—
62
FEDERAL WAY
16
|29
|20
|19
—
82
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
U – Brad Lackey 21, Houston Combs 1, Izaiah Vongnath 2, Ariya Briscoe 2, Josh Reznick 2, Tanner Toolson 11, Alishawuan Taylor 2, Ethan Smith 16, Connor Flannigan 1, Mason Hill 2, Curtis Youngren 2.
FW – Jaylen-Wes Williams 5, Jishai Miller 17, Jaden McDaniels 15, Jalen Womack 11, Bradley Graham 5, Michael Jatta 4, Tari Eason 25, Drelyn Decuire 2.
Comments