Which 4A weight bracket is more loaded – 126 pounds or 138? Wrestlers differ in opinion after opening day of Mat Classic

The who’s-got-it-tougher topic was bound to come up this week in the Tahoma High School wrestling room.
And finally teammates Steele Starren and Austin Michalski argued the point — who has the most difficult road to a state championship at Mat Classic XXXI?
Neither Bears standout budged in the debate. But in the end, it was Starren who ended the dialogue with one satisfactory point — on behalf of both parties.
“We both look better,” he said, “if we win it.”
It was a busier first day of the state wrestling championships than usual. Because of the weather-related cancellations of regional tournaments throughout the state, this Mat Classic was expanded to 32-wrestler brackets.
All of The News Tribune’s 2019 class of “Untouchables” — Granger’s Frankie Almaguer (152 pounds in Class 1A), Colville’s Trent Baun (132 in 1A), Bonney Lake’s Brenden Chaowanapibool (120 in 3A), Mount Spokane’s Blake Haney (138 in 3A), Yelm’s Derrick Platt (195 in 3A), Curtis’ Aizayah Yacapin (126 in 4A) and the Toppenish pair of Andres Aguilera (170 in 2A) and Haiden Drury (126) — breezed through their opening two matches Friday in the Tacoma Dome.
Baun, a senior, is still on track to become the 20th wrestler in Washington to become a four-time state champion.
Chiawana (4A), Mount Spokane (3A), Toppenish (2A), Colville (1A), Tonasket (2B/1B) and Sunnyside (girls) all lead their respective team races.
But, there is a long way to go as state title hopefuls will wrestle three more matches Saturday — with the championship finals scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
And that is when wrestling followers will get their answer on which is the most difficult bracket this tournament has seen in years — 126 or 138 in 4A?
The 126 bracket, full of three reigning state champions and Michalski, a returning third-place finisher last season, already has had its share of unexpected drama.
It started with Curtis junior Aizayah “Maka” Yacapin limping off the mat after defeating Ferris’ Josh Anastasi, 8-3, in the round of 16. The defending champion tweaked the same left knee that kept him out of matches late in the regular season.
“This whole week, it was fine. I felt super good,” Yacapin said. “But honestly, it stinks that I am going through this. But, I know if I get through it, I can get through anything.”
Minutes later, South Kitsap’s Xavier Eaglin, who won the 106 state title last season, was upended by Moses Lake’s Maximus Zamora, 7-2, in the same round.
“You know, it is crazy. Last year I got hurt at regionals, and did not make it here,” Zamora said. “But this win was huge. I have been wanting to wrestle (Eaglin).”
The third 2018 state champion is University’s Drew Roberts, who won his title in Oregon. He advanced easily, as did Michalski.
The 138 class might be even better with Starren and Camas’ Tanner Craig as returning state champions; two reigning state runners-up in Sumner’s C.J. Richmond and Chiawana’s Robby Vaughn; and two more state placers in Pasco’s Isaiah Gonzales (third) and Davis’ Shawn Dawley-Abeyt (fifth).
Those standouts occupy six of the eight quarterfinals spots.
“Knowing my bracket was deeper this year, I know I’ve wrestled a lot harder than last year,” Starren said. “I have really pushed the pace.”
In 4A, favorite Chiawana has eight wrestlers in the quarterfinals, but contenders Curtis (six) and Mead (six) are not far behind.
In 3A, defending champion Mount Spokane has five quarterfinalists. Edmonds-Woodway totaled a classification-best nine wrestlers in the quarterfinals, followed by Bethel (eight) and Kelso (eight).
The three heavy favorites in 2A — Toppenish (11 quaterfinalists), Orting (10) and defending state champion White River (10) — all stood their ground.
“It is a big cat-and-mouse game,” White River coach Ruben Navejas said.
