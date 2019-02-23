Double OT: Wilson outlasts sharp-shooting Arlington in regionals to earn return trip to Tacoma Dome

On the brink of sealing a trip to the Tacoma Dome toward the end of the first overtime period Friday night in Tacoma, Wilson High School’s players probably couldn’t believe it.
Arlington senior Griffin Gardoski drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52-52 with less than five seconds to go, forcing a second overtime period in the Rams’ Class 3A state regionals loser-out game at Mount Tahoma High School.
But, in the face of a whirlwind of emotion, the Rams never faltered, coming away with a 63-54 win to earn a return trip to next week’s state tournament in their home city.
“I was just saying, ‘Listen, keep your head together, stick together and keep the same intensity when we go into the (second) overtime,’ ” said Wilson senior Kiwanis Thomas III, who scored a team-high 20 points in the win.
Thomas was one of several Wilson players to come up clutch in both overtime periods. In the first overtime, he scored the team’s first five points to give the Rams a cushion.
“I really wanted to win really badly,” Thomas said. “My senior year, I wanted to prove to my team that I could help them get the win to go to state. I promised them that. We got the win.”
It’s the first season at Wilson for coach Mike Cocke’, who had previously spent a decade coaching at Foss.
“It’s a new team, new school, that’s all new for me,” Cocke’ said. “But, winning tough playoff games, there’s kind of a recipe to it. Arlington is a great team, but I thought we could’ve been a top-10, top-eight team all year. We just kind of battled what our identity was throughout the season.
“The last week and a half, these guys have completely bought into what we’ve been telling them, and they’ve played together with heart, energy.”
Cocke’ said what he’s seeing right now is the potential that he saw when he landed the job last summer.
“Hats off to our kids, competing ... to help get us to this position,” Cocke’ said.
Wilson’s biggest contributions on the offensive end came from Thomas, and from junior center Dominique Ellison, who poured in 19 points.
For the Eagles, the late 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime was one of nine 3-pointers they made during the contest.
Senior guard Anthony Whitis led the way with 22 points for Arlington, including six 3-pointers — four of which came in the second half.
While Wilson’s 3-2 zone did a good job bottling up Arlington’s bombers in the first half, the second half was more of a struggle.
“We wanted to take away the 3-point line,” Cocke’ said. “I thought we did a great job of that in the first half. The second half, some guys got loose and that’s why they came back. In the overtime, we forced them into some tough shots and got the win.”
For Wilson, it was a unique challenge defensively.
“It was tough,” Thomas said. “We were in the zone defense, they were in the zone with the 3’s and they were breaking it down a lot and shooting it quick. So we just had to adapt to it, close out better and make them miss.”
Wilson will play the loser of Saturday’s game between Kelso and Marysville-Pilchuck in Wednesday’s opening round in the Tacoma Dome.
“We just take it as another game,” Cocke’ said. “Just rest tomorrow, have a walk-through and see who wins the Kelso game, and just get ready for Wednesday. Survive and advance, that’s what you’ve got to do this time of year.”
NO. 13 ARLINGTON
9
|11
|16
|9
|7
|2
—
54
NO. 12 WILSON
8
|17
|13
|7
|7
|11
—
63
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
A – Whitis 22, Gardoski 14, Abram 8, Aribibola 4, Gutierrez 3.
W – Thomas 20, Ellison 19, Mitchell 7, Smith 6, Dorsey 5, Howard 2, Santana 2.
