Attempts at a buzzer-beating win fall short, ending Steilacoom’s season in a regionals loss against Liberty of Issaquah

Devin Asaeli of Steilacoom High School attempts a shot that, had he made it, might have won the AA boys basketball playoff game at Mt. Tahoma High School, February 22, 2019. But Liberty squeaked by Steilacoom 49-48. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com