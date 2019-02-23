Rogers girls are headed to the Tacoma Dome for the first time since 2010 after rallying to beat Todd Beamer

For the first time since 2010, the Rogers High School girls basketball team will end their season in the Tacoma Dome.
After a string of four losses in the Class 4A state regionals since their last appearance, including the past three consecutive seasons, the No. 15 Rams finally broke through Saturday morning in Puyallup, rallying to beat No. 10 Todd Beamer, 49-45, in to secure a trip to the tournament site.
“We do so much in the offseason and we continue to work as hard as we can, and just to fall short every year is so tough,” said Rogers standout Raigan Barrett, who scored a game-high 22 points.
“For this year to be the third year in a row I’ve been here and for it to be a success, nothing means more.”
Rogers coach Amy Looker said her team displayed a different mentality entering the loser-out regional game this season than it has in the past.
“I know they wanted it, and I could tell there was a difference in their approach coming into this game,” she said. “In the past, they were just excited that we made it to this game.
“But, this particular group is sick of losing this game. To watch them battle, and get down 10-12 (points), and get back together was really fun to watch.”
Beamer (19-7) built an early lead in the first quarter, only to watch the Rams (18-10) match them by the end of the period at 14-14.
But, Rogers scored just two points in the second quarter, and the Titans slowly pulled away to take a 22-16 lead into the break.
“We just knew we needed to stick to our game plan, and that was packing in they key, and we weren’t doing that at times,” Barrett said. “We weren’t controlling the boards.
“We just had to calm down and sit back and realize why we were here and what our job was. We figured that out and everyone played their role, and it turned out (in our favor).”
Rogers crept back in after the break, and finally broke through with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter, when Barrett tied the game at 32-32 with a short jumper.
Halo Parks gave the Titans a one-point lead at 35-34 as the quarter expired, and the programs remained within one possession of each other for most of the final period.
Rogers scored the decisive basket with less than two minutes to play, when Jazmyne Lillie stole the ball and threw it up the floor to Jenai Ancheta. Ancheta then found Rachel Wicker under the basket, who converted the layup to give Rogers a 45-43 lead.
“We were trying to isolate her on the ball and take it at her in that stretch after she got four,” Looker said. “She’s a difference-maker for them. She’s an incredible athlete, she rebounds well, she gets position well, she’s strong. So, it takes a team to stop her.”
Barrett converted 3 of 4 free throws in the final 40 seconds, and Kaylie Stallcop added another insurance free throw with 9 seconds to play to seal the win.
“They played the whole game. They never gave up,” Beamer coach Corey Alexander said. “They got a couple of loose rebounds and that’s what set them up.
“A team like that, when you have a star like Raigan, if they get a little lead, she’s smart enough to control the tempo. And, she hit free throws at the end. You can’t give a team like that opportunities like that.”
Lillie added 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Rams, while Ancheta pulled down 10 rebounds and Stallcop grabbed nine.
Parks added 12 points and six rebounds for the Titans, while Najahia Forks had 11 points, and Sharay Trotter added nine boards.
Beamer’s season ends in the regional round for the second consecutive year, but the Titans will return much of their core next season.
“They’re ready to get back in the gym now,” Corey Alexander said. “We’re looking forward to being back here again and giving it another shot.”
NO. 15 ROGERS
14
|2
|18
|15
—
49
NO. 10 TODD BEAMER
14
|8
|13
|10
—
45
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
R – Jazmyne Lillie 14, Raigain Barrett 22, Rachel Wicker 2, Kaylie Stallcop 6, Jenai Ancheta 6.
TB – Sharay Trotter 7, Halo Parks 12, Jayoscia Sears 1, Najahia Forks 11, Aaliyah Alexander 13, Brooklyn Humphrey 2.
