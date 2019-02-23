High School Sports

Fife rallies from double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to stun Olympic in state regional

By Todd Milles

February 23, 2019 02:18 PM

Mark Schelbert’s head was spinning.

The longtime Fife High School boys basketball coach witnessed one of the program’s best fourth-quarter comebacks in a long time.

And it meant something special — Schelbert’s group was returning to the Class 2A tournament in Yakima.

Trailing by 14 with less than eight minutes to go, Fife rallied for an improbable 51-45 victory over Olympic in a state regionals loser-out game Saturday afternoon at Puyallup High School.

Fife (20-7) will play 2A SPSL rival Franklin Pierce in the opening round Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

It will be back-to-back trips for Fife, which graduated six seniors off last season’s one-and-done group, including five who were vital cogs in the rotation.

What Fife did not lose was its defensive intensity, which triggered the wild fourth-quarter comeback.

Olympic took a 43-29 lead on Brandon Barron’s two free throws with 7:37 remaining.

But Fife held Olympic without a made field goal the entire quarter (0 for 12), and forced four turnovers.

Malachi Afework’s steal and layup gave Fife the boost it needed, cutting Olympic’s lead to 43-39 with 3:56 to go.

“That is kind of how we’ve payed all year, relying on our defense,” Afework said. “We are used to grinding it out. We are a hard-working team.”

But as Schelbert put it, “we needed juice … getting stop after stop works for a while, but you’ve got to have a reward at the end.”

Finally, after three miserable quarters of shooting, Fife started making perimeter shots. Bryson Williams canned a pair of 3-pointers. Khalil Messiah drilled another one from the corner.

And Gannon Ginnis’ putback basket gave Fife the lead for good, 44-43, with 1:29 remaining.

“We’ve got some great seniors, and they are competitive kids,” Schelbert said. “They wanted to get greedy, and at that point, we had nothing to lose.”

Olympic (13-12) cut it to 47-45 on Barron’s two free throws with 14.7 seconds remaining, but Afework matched that on the other end — and Fife finished the job.

“This feels really good,” Afework said. “Two years in a row (to state), and I want to get a couple of wins this year and stay longer.”

NO. 16 OLYMPIC

8

23104

45

NO. 9 FIFE

12

11622

51

TEAM STATISTICS

O – Shooting: 17 of 41 (41.5 percent). Free throws: 6 of 7 (85.7). Turnovers: 22.

F – Shooting: 19 of 54 (35.2 percent). Free throws: 8 of 10 (80). Turnovers: 9.

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

O – Brandon Barron 15, Brady Nelson 5, Cadyn Kinsfather 2, Caleb Morgan 12, Greg Brehmer 11.

F – Khalil Messiah 5, Gannon Ginnis 6, Malachi Afework 17, Mchael Steimie 5, Bryson Williams 15.

