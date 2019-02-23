JaQuaya Miller, Jordyn Jenkins power Kentridge past Inglemoor in 4A state regionals

Yes, Jaquaya Miller and Jordyn Jenkins are hulking presences for the Kentridge High School Chargers, but they are full of soft tissue, too.
So when a smaller opponent tries anything, legal or not, to maintain interior position on them, or distract their shots, much of the time it means a slap here, and an elbow there.
Jenkins said the two of them are used to it.
But their mothers?
“Never,” Jenkins said.
The pair of all-Class 4A NPSL post players were fantastic Saturday afternoon, leading the Chargers past Inglemoor, 64-49, in a 4A state regionals game at Auburn Mountainview High School.
Miller, the 6-foot-4 University of Washington signee, registered her first 20-20 game of the season — a game-high 24 points and 20 rebounds — and Jenkins, the 6-1 standout junior, added 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Business as usual for the Chargers, who now head to next week’s state tournament in the Tacoma Dome as the clear tournament favorite. They earned a bye Wednesday, and will face the Sunnyside-Woodinville winner in the 4A quarterfinals Thursday.
“Heading where we want to be, we are right on track,” first-year Kentridge coach Brad McDowell said.
It might not have seemed that Miller nor Jenkins were met with much resistance, but they took their fair share of shots in the paint.
And when that happens, their mothers’ voices can be heard from the grandstands.
“I think what gets under her skin most is when I am double- or triple-teamed — there has to be a foul in there somewhere,” Jenkins said. “I always go up strong, so I know I am going to get to the basket.
“I don’t think I will be used to (the contact). It is something I take game in and game out. And if (the referees) are letting a lot of things go, I need to play through it and have a better attitude.”
Kentridge (24-2) wore the Vikings down in the second half, starting on a 15-4 run. Miller and Jenkins combined for 13 of those points.
Miller capped it with a nifty move down the lane, catching a Jenkins’ pass in stride for an easy bucket — and 45-30 Chargers lead with 2:36 to go in the third quarter.
“We needed to come out more intense,” Miller said.
It was Kentridge’s 23rd consecutive victory of the season by a double-digit margin.
“Teams are coming for us,” Miller said. “The more ready we get, the better we will be.”
NO. 7 INGLEMOOR
10
|16
|10
|13
—
49
NO. 2 KENTRIDGE
21
|9
|21
|13
—
64
TEAM STATISTICS
I – Shooting: 18 of 76 (23.7 percent). Free throws: 7 of 13 (53.8). Turnovers: 11.
K – Shooting: 23 of 61 (37.7 percent). Free throws: 15 of 19 (78.9). Turnovers: 16.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
I – Katelyn Laccinole 3, Lucy Young 4, Jenna Troy 13, Abby Haller 11, Colbi Zorich 9, Eva Taylor 5, Jada Walters 4.
K – Hana Mcvicker 7, Kiernen Denckla 7, Daylani Ballena 7, Jordyn Jenkins 18, Jaquaya Miller 24.
