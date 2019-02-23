Lewis and Clark drains 10 3-pointers to upend Bellarmine Prep in 4A state regionals

Short-handed on the court, the Bellarmine Prep girls basketball team came out on the short end Saturday in the Class 4A state regionals.
No. 3 seed Lewis and Clark dominated the second half, pulling away for a 76-47 win over No. 6 Bellarmine at University High School.
Lewis and Clark (21-3) advances to the quarterfinals while Bellarmine (20-5) will face No. 14 Hazen in an elimination game Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.
Bellarmine was without injured shooting guard Makiah Reed, who is averaging 13.8 points per game this season. Lions coach Kim West hopes to have Reed back by Wednesday.
But, before then, Bellarmine will hope to shore up a few things. Tops among them is perimeter defense as Lewis and Clark nailed 10 3-pointers on Saturday.
“I wasn’t sure of their shooting percentage, but it seemed like 80 or 90 percent behind the arc,” West said. “We were slow to get there. They were pretty open. They’re going to knock them down. This is the time to hit them.”
Julia Bordeaux scored 12 of her 15 points in the first half, which ended with Bellarmine trailing 32-26. The Lions held Greater Spokane League MVP Jacinta Buckley to four points in the opening half.
But Lewis and Clark, now winners of 11 straight, couldn’t be stopped in the second half. Buckley, who has signed with UNLV, finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kaylee Bishop had 24 points with seven 3-pointers.
“I thought we played a great first half,” West said. “Then they doubled their points.”
Ciara Gatpatan led Bellarmine with 17 points. She scored 13 of her team’s 21 points after halftime.
NO. 6 BELLARMINE PREP
16
|10
|12
|9
—
47
NO. 3 LEWIS AND CLARK
17
|15
|23
|21
—
76
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
BP – Callie Stevens 8, Reyelle Frazier 7, Julia Bordeaux 15, Ciara Gatpatan 17.
LC – Ella Damon 2, Sativa Rogers 4, Kaylee Bishop 24, Jacinnta Buckley 16, Andie Zylak 6, Dominique Arquette 12, Jaimyn Sides 4, Arianna Reeves 8.
