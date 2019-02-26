3A, 4A previews: Rankings, predictions and everything you need to know about state basketball

The News Tribune breaks down the Class 4A and 3A boys and girls state basketball tournaments — and all 48 teams coming to the Tacoma Dome this week.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Wednesday-Saturday, Tacoma Dome
Last year’s champion: Gonzaga Prep
SCHEDULE
Seeding numbers are based on WIAA’s RPI rankings.
Wednesday
First round
Gm 9: No. 11 Puyallup vs. No. 6 Jackson, 9 a.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 10 Glacier Peak vs. No. 7 Curtis, 10:30 a.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 13 Mount Rainier vs. No. 5 Richland, 12:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 9 Kentridge vs. No. 8 Battle Ground, 2 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: Puyallup-Jackson winner vs. No. 4 Mount Si, 9 a.m.
Gm 14: Glacier Peak-Curtis winner vs. No. 1 Union, 10:30 a.m.
Gm 15: Mount Rainier-Richland winner vs. No. 3 Federal Way, 12:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Kentridge-Battle Ground winner vs. No. 2 Gonzaga Prep, 2 p.m.
Friday
Consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Semifinal games are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 8 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 11:15 a.m. Championship game at 9 p.m.
FAB FIVE
G/F Jaden McDaniels, Federal Way, 6-11, sr.
G Jabe Mullins, Mount Si, 6-6, jr.
F Kendall Munson, Puyallup, 6-8, jr.
G Zack Paulsen, Curtis, 6-4, sr.
F Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep, 6-8, sr.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Gonzaga Prep (22-2): In its ability to win important games in diverse ways, the reigning 4A champion is the most complete team in the tournament. Forward Anton Watson (21 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2 spg), the Greater Spokane League player of the year who has signed with Gonzaga, can control the action on both ends better than anybody. Small forward Liam Lloyd (13.1 ppg) is a slick-scoring athlete on the wing. Their methodical playing style is reminiscent of Virginia.
2. Federal Way (24-2): Many consider the Eagles the tournament favorites. And why not — they haven’t lost to an in-state opponent all season. Shooting guard-small forward combo Jaden McDaniels (23 ppg, 10 rpg, 4 apg, 2 bpg) is a highlight-reel playmaker. Power forward Tari Eason (19 ppg, 11 rpg, 3 bpg) is the ideal interior complement. If these two can stay out of foul trouble, and the others make timely contributions, Federal Way can win its fourth 4A title since 2009.
3. Curtis (19-6): Are the 4A SPSL champions a viable contender? Their track record (two semifinals trips in past three years), savvy coach (Tim Kelly) and road (opposite side of co-favorites) give them a real shot. Everything runs through dynamic guard Zack Paulsen (22.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.4 spg), a Seattle Pacific signee and two-time league MVP. Shooting guard Jordan Parker (11.4 ppg) is sharp from 3-point range, and power forward Isaac Morrow (7.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg) gives the Vikings a low-post threat.
4. Union (24-1): The 4A GSHL champions are sneaky great with four consecutive 20-win seasons, and utilize their deep personnel as well as anybody. Shooting guard Ethan Smith (20 ppg, school-record 102 made 3-pointers) is a big-moment scorer, and forward Tanner Toolson (13.9 ppg, 6 rpg, 1.7 bpg), son of ex-NBA player Andy Toolson, is athletic enough to defend on the perimeter and in the paint. The Titans lost to Kentwood in the 4A title game in 2017.
5. Mount Si (24-2): Who is the hottest team in the tournament? It’s the 4A KingCo champions, who have won 18 games in a row entering the week. And the Wildcats are loaded with rangy, springy wing players, led by slashing point guard Jabe Mullins (20.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.4 steals), the KingCo MVP, and wing Tyler Patterson (15.6 ppg), the team’s top outside shooter. Mount Si is a real sleeper in its first state trip since 2006.
6. Puyallup (20-7): Big and talented, the Vikings are much more dangerous than their seeding (No. 11) indicates. In short, they can win it all, and are led by power forward Kendall Munson (16.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg), a transfer from California who is one of the top low-post scorers in the field. Small forward Jaeden Ingram (14.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg) is electric, and point guard Cobi Campbell (14.7 ppg) runs the show. This is Puyallup’s first trip to Tacoma since 2011.
7. Richland (20-4): Having been in the 4A semifinals the past two seasons, few teams can boast the state-playoff experience these Bombers have. Forward Garrett Steufert (13.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 6.0 apg) can do it all as the MCC player of the year, and shooting guard Cole Northrop (23.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg) can flat-out score from every spot on the floor. The Bombers had a 19-game winning streak snapped by Gonzaga Prep in the district finals.
8. Battle Ground (18-9): You’ll be hearing more from this group in the next few years. The third-place team from the 4A GSHL has one of the state’s premier big men in center Kaden Perry (16.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg), who has battled a variety of injuries, but is healthy now. All of the Tigers’ guards shoot it from deep. Battle Ground is making its first state trip since 2002.
9. Jackson (18-5): There is plenty to like about the 4A Wesco champions — size, speed and discipline. But, do they have enough firepower to put a dent in the state powerhouses? The Timberwolves just lost by 20 points (69-49) to Federal Way in the state regionals. Shooting guard Christian Liddell (14.0 ppg) paces a balanced group. Jackson was the 4A runner-up in 2010 and 2013.
10. Kentridge (20-7): This is an intriguing team guided by a well-respected coach in David Jamison. Center Owen Paznokas (15.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg) is an underrated post player, and earned 4A NPSL Cascade MVP honors. Small forward Jett Briceno (12.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg) is an inside-outside threat. The Chargers got to the 4A title game in 2007.
11. Glacier Peak (15-7): You might beat the Grizzlies, but you won’t outwork them. And the way they play hard-nosed, man-to-man defense (giving up just 46 points per game), you wouldn’t know the 4A Wesco runners-up graduated four key contributors a season ago. Pay attention to two seniors — small forward Fletcher Douglas (12 ppg) and power forward Evan Mannes (10 ppg, 9 rpg).
12. Mount Rainier (18-8): The surprise team in the field gives the 4A NPSL three entrants. And there won’t be a quicker backcourt tandem in Tacoma than point guard Amanuel Gebreziabher (14.1 ppg, 2.4 spg) and SG Ricky Bell (12.5 ppg, 3.2 spg). To survive, the Rams need their full-court pressure to turn teams over — and for 3-pointers to go down.
TNT championship pick: Gonzaga Prep 65, Union 57
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Wednesday-Saturday, Tacoma Dome
Last year’s champion: Central Valley
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
Seeding numbers are based on WIAA’s RPI rankings.
First round
Gm 9: No. 14 Hazen vs. No. 6 Bellarmine Prep, 3:45 p.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 15 Rogers vs No. 7 Inglemoor, 5:30 p.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 12 Chiawana vs. No. 5 Glacier Peak, 7:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 9 Sunnyside vs. No. 1 Woodinville, 9 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: Hazen-Bellarmine Prep winner vs. No. 4 Central Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Gm 14: Rogers-Inglemoor winner vs. No. 8 Eastlake, 5:30 p.m.
Gm 15: Chiawana-Glacier Peak winner vs. No. 3 Lewis and Clark, 7:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Sunnyside-Woodinville winner vs. No. 2 Kentridge, 9 p.m.
Friday
Consolation games are at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Semifinal games are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 9:30 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 7 p.m.
FAB FIVE
G/F Jacinta Buckley, Lewis and Clark, 6-0, sr.
F Keeli Burton, Eastlake, 6-3, jr.
F Mia Hughes, Woodinville, 5-10, soph.
F Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge, 6-2, jr.
F JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge, 6-4, sr.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Kentridge (24-2): The undisputed tournament intimidator. Nobody can match Kentridge’s forceful post-playing duo of senior Jaquaya Miller (17 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.6 spg), a Washington signee, and junior Jordyn Jenkins (21 ppg, 9 rpg, 1.4 blocks), the 4A NPSL Cascade MVP. Simply put, they own the paint. Add in point guard Dayla Ballena’s off-the-dribble ability, and the Chargers can easily match what they did in 2017 — win the 4A crown.
2. Lewis and Clark (21-3): How dominant is the GSL at the state level? Since the Tigers won their fourth 4A title in 2011, three other league programs (Mead, Gonzaga Prep and Central Valley) have accomplished it, too. Small forward Jacinta Buckley (16.5 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 2.3 spg), a UNLV signee and GSL player of the year, impacts the action on both ends for this high-flying group. The Tigers go as she goes, which could mean advancing to another state title game.
3. Central Valley (21-3): Yes, coach Freddie Rehkow retired, and the all-state Hull twins are now at Stanford. But, that doesn’t mean the defending 4A champions are finished. In fact, this group, led by power forward Tomekia Whitman (13 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.1 spg) and guard Camryn Skaife (11.5 ppg, 3.3 spg), comes in with a chip on their shoulder. The Bears continue to play a championship-winning style with a high work rate, harassing defense and efficient offense.
4. Woodinville (23-3): The reigning 4A runner-up should be a championship threat for years to come. And even though the 4A KingCo winners lost feisty poing guard Regan Schenck to Northern Arizona after last season, they are a better passing team collectively with guards Katie Minnehan (5.2 apg), Madison Dubois (4.8 apg) and Veronica Sheffey (3.0 apg). It helps that sophomore forward Mia Hughes (20.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg) is on the receiving end of those passes.
5. Eastlake (19-6): If you’re looking for a tournament sleeper, this might be the direction to look. Arizona State signee Keeli Burton (19.3 ppg, 13.8 rpg) trimmed down in the offseason, and is now one of the premier post players in the state. And the Wolves have a pair of dead-aim outside shooters in small forward Haley Huard (12.3 ppg) and poing guard Callie Lind (10.7 ppg). A returning 4A semifinalist, Eastlake is a threat to take it further this time around.
6. Glacier Peak (20-3): Remember this breakneck-paced group? The Grizzlies made a surprising run to the 4A title game in 2017. And, after missing out on a repeat trip to the Tacoma Dome last year, the 4A Wesco champions are back now. It is up to speedy point guard Aaliyah Collins (12.4 ppg, 4.3 spg) to locate the team’s deep group of sharp-shooting guards in transition.
7. Bellarmine Prep (20-5): Off another decisive run through the 4A SPSL, the Lions are in the Tacoma Dome for a third consecutive season. And they are a much different squad than the one that placed third in 2017. For starters, they are a more fluid-scoring group, led by poing guard Callie Stevens (15.3 ppg, 3.2 apg, 2.2 spg) and shooting guard Makiah Reed (13.6 ppg). And forward Reyelle Frazier (10.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.9 spg) does all of the little things to win games.
8. Sunnyside (21-2): Don’t let their lack of height fool you — the streaking Grizzlies might be the tournament’s top defensive squad. And it all starts with point guard Ashlee Maldonado (17.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.1 spg), the CBBN player of the year who has signed with Santa Clara. Not only is she the league’s two-time defensive MVP, she’s also the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,497 points).
9. Inglemoor (20-6): The quick-trigger Vikings let shots fly from everywhere — and that likely won’t change in the open-air environment of the Tacoma Dome. Shooting guard Jenna Troy (15.8 ppg) is a tall, slashing scorer headed to Central Washington. When defenses collapse on her, that opens 3-point shots for a quality group of guards, led by point guard Lucy Young (11.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.1 apg).
10. Rogers (18-8): Any team with a bit of chemistry, momentum and a go-to playmaker such as point guard Raigan Barrett (22.8 ppg, 4.1 steals) is scary to face. Barrett, a Washington softball commit, and shooting guard Jazmyne Lillie (11.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.3 spg) make up an all-junior starting backcourt for the Rams. Rogers last played at the Tacoma Dome in 2010.
11. Chiawana (19-6): The Riverhawks have beaten good teams, including 3A contender Kamiakin during MCC play. Their dribble-drive offense, guided by point guard Macey Morales (9.0 ppg), is geared to dump passes off to center Clare Eubanks (12.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.5 bpg), who has signed with Northwest Nazarene, or get their 3-point shooters open looks.
12. Hazen (18-9): Largely a blend of seniors and freshmen, the Highlanders had to beat Curtis a second time in the postseason to advance to their first state tournament since 2009. Their frontcourt is a physical rebounding group, led by power forward Sharaya Coe (14.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg). Shooting guard Nia Johnson (8.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.8 spg) creates pressure off the dribble.
TNT championship pick: Kentridge 68, Central Valley 60
CLASS 3A BOYS
Wednesday-Saturday, Tacoma Dome
Last year’s champion: Garfield
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
Seeding numbers are based on WIAA’s RPI rankings.
First round
Gm 9: No. 11 O’Dea vs. No. 6 Lincoln, 3:45 p.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 10 Ingraham vs No. 7 Prairie, 5:30 p.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 12 Wilson vs. No. 6 Kelso, 7:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 9 Capital vs. No. 8 West Seattle, 9 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: O’Dea-Lincoln winner vs. No. 4 Marysville-Pilchuck, 3:45 p.m.
Gm 14: Ingraham-Prairie winner vs. No. 1 Eastside Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Gm 15: Wilson-Kelso winner vs. No. 3 Rainier Beach, 7:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Capital-West Seattle winner vs. No. 2 Mount Spokane, 9 p.m.
Friday
Consolation games are at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Semifinal games are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 9:30 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 5 p.m.
FAB FIVE
F Shaw Anderson, Kelso, 6-5, sr.
F Paolo Banchero, O’Dea, 6-9, soph.
F RaeQuan Battle, Marysville-Pilchuck, 6-5, sr.
G/F MarJon Beauchamp, Rainier Beach, 6-6, jr.
F Tyson Degenhart, Mount Spokane, 6-7, soph.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (20-4): Only one school in state history has won double-digit state boys titles — Garfield (14). The Vikings can join their Metro League rival with No. 10 on Saturday night (and ninth under coach Mike Bethea) if all goes as planned. Forward MarJon Beauchamp (26 ppg, 11 rpg, 5 apg) is emerging as the next NBA-type wing talent from Seattle. Forward Jamon Kemp gives them an inside presence, and guard Micah Monroe leads the most dynamic fastbreak in the state. This isn’t Bethea’s best squad, but it is still capable enough to win it all.
2. Eastside Catholic (22-2): How does a school which has made the state semifinals in three of the past five seasons still fly under the radar? Probably because the Crusaders have yet to break through and capture the 3A title. With their top four scorers, led by forward J.T. Tuimoloau (13.8 ppg, 7.8 ppg) — the consensus No. 1 football player in the country in the 2021 class — and guards Shane Nowell (12.9 ppg, 2.5 spg) and Nolan Hickman (11.5 ppg), all underclassmen, the Crusaders should be in the hunt this week, and for years to come.
3. O’Dea (16-8): Their championship quest isn’t really about lineup talent. It’s about pending health surrounding guards Noah Williams (16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and John Christofilis. If either is limited or sidelined, the Fighting Irish’s scoring punch would be greatly diminished. Forward Paolo Banchero (17.7 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 4.7 apg) isn’t hindered by anything, and is one of the top recruits nationally for the class of 2021. O’Dea’s last 3A title came in 2007.
4. Mount Spokane (22-1): Here is a state championship contender few outside of Spokane know about. But, it shouldn’t take long to figure out why. Forward Tyson Degenhart (19 ppg, 7.4 rpg) is an all-state type talent with a well-rounded game. Guard Jerry Twenge (15 ppg) gives the Wildcats toughness and reliable outside shooting. Their biggest challenge will be controlling tempo against the faster-paced teams. This is the Wildcats’ first state appearance since 2008.
5. Marysville-Pilchuck (20-3): Just on pure excitement and explosive plays, this should be a group to follow this week. No player jumps higher, or makes more plays at the rim than forward RaeQuan Battle (21.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.6 spg, 1.5 bpg), a Washington signee. If he gets by a defender outside the key, watch out for fireworks. Battle and junior guards Luke Dobler (11.2 ppg) and Cameron Stordahl (10.4 ppg) can light it up from far out, too.
6. Kelso (20-4): Last season’s state return after a 25-year absence was a good one for the Hilanders, who placed fifth. If Kelso wants to go further, it will need all it can get from forward Shaw Anderson (27.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.7 bpg), a skilled inside-outside performer who is headed to Seattle Pacific. Guard Riley Noah (12.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg) has to be that consistent No. 2 scoring option for Kelso to play for another state trophy.
7. West Seattle (17-8): It was only two years ago this Metro League program made a surprise run to the state semifinals, losing to Garfield. Are the high-energy Wildcats up for another one? They have enough playmakers in their frontcourt, paced by center Abdul Mohamed (15.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg), an Eastern Washington signee, and forward Nuh’Kosi Roberson (15.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.3 apg). If their guards come to play, this could be an intriguing sleeper.
8. Lincoln (19-5): If one of the surviving teams plans on erasing the hometown Abes from the championship bracket, it will have to go through the Simon brothers. Center Jayden Simon (15 ppg, 11 rpg), a Colorado football signee, is a dominant post scorer while his younger brother, Julien (11 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 spg), a Division I football recruit in the 2021 class, is a relentless attacker off the dribble. But, they need supporting-cast help, especially from the perimeter. Lincoln has reached the 3A semifinals each of the past two seasons.
9. Ingraham (17-8): Even Rams alum and Washington governor Jay Inslee couldn’t have seen this coming. Ingraham snapped a 44-year state drought by advancing to the Tacoma Dome. And, the Rams have one of the best big men in the tournament in center Mitchell Saxen (14.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 4 bpg), a Division I recruit who is a force in the middle of their zone defense. Junior Coz Collins (14.7 ppg) and the rest of the guards will take a lot of 3-pointers. Watch out if they get it going.
10. Prairie (17-8): You know what the Falcons are capable of — they upended Kelso nearly two weeks ago for the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict crown. But, they have to knock down 3-pointers to contend, and need stellar shooting from guard Kameron Osborn (18.1 ppg), who is headed to Oregon Tech. The all-hustle Dixson twins, A.J. and Zeke, change it up as hard-charging guards who attack the basket. Prairie’s last win in the Tacoma Dome was in 1996.
11. Wilson (18-9): The Rams have not skipped a beat. And why would they after hiring Mike Cocke’ as their new coach last spring after he guided Foss to the 2A title in 2017? Wilson now has a chance to win first-round games in the Tacoma Dome for a third consecutive season, but need forward Daniel Santana (15 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.5 apg) to pick up the scoring and ball-handling slack for injured guard Damani Green.
12. Capital (20-4): You could argue what this senior class has accomplished (two state trips in three seasons) rivals what the Cougars group did in 1996 (back-to-back state berths) as the best in school history. Guard Chris Penner (18 ppg), a three-time 3A SSC first-teamer, can knock down 3-pointers in bunches, and undersized post player Grant Erickson (11 ppg, 8 rpg) is a ferocious rebounder.
TNT championship pick: Rainier Beach 71, Eastside Catholic 65
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Wednesday-Saturday, Tacoma Dome
Last year’s champion: Gig Harbor
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
Seeding numbers are based on WIAA’s RPI rankings.
First round
Gm 9: No. 11 Snohomish vs. No. 6 Seattle Prep, 9 a.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 15 Edmonds-Woodway vs. No. 7 Bethel, 10:30 a.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 12 Roosevelt vs. No. 5 Peninsula, 12:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 9 West Seattle vs. No. 8 Arlington, 2 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: Snohomish-Seattle Prep winner vs. No. 4 Kamiakin, 9 a.m.
Gm 14: Edmonds-Woodway-Bethel winner vs. No. 1 Prairie, 10:30 a.m.
Gm 15: Roosevelt-Peninsula winner vs. No. 3 Garfield, 12:15 p.m.
Gm 16: West Seattle-Arlington winner vs. No. 2 Mount Spokane, 2 p.m.
Friday
Consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Semifinal games are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 8 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 11:15 a.m. Championship game at 3 p.m.
FAB FIVE
G Aspyn Adams, Mount Spokane, 5-9, sr.
F Dalayah Daniels, Garfield, 6-3, jr.
G Cassidy Gardner, Prairie, 5-8, sr.
G Samiayah Tolliver, Garfield, 5-8, sr.
G Oumou Toure, Kamiakin, 5-11, sr.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Garfield (22-2): How bitter are the Bulldogs? Last season, their mission for a first state title since 2005 was ambushed by Utah signee Brynna Maxwell and Gig Harbor in the title game. Many of Garfield’s key pieces are back, including center Dalayah Daniels (21 ppg, 15.5 rpg), the two-time Metro League player of the year, and a top-15 player nationally for the 2020 class. She plays everywhere. And point guard Samiayah Tolliver (19.5 ppg, 5 apg) gives the tournament favorites a perimeter-based scoring punch.
2. Mount Spokane (22-1): Is this the year the GSL makes a 3A tournament statement? The last time a Spokane-area school won this tournament was 1997 with West Valley. Shooting guard Aspyn Adams (13.8 ppg, approaching 1,400 career points), a Loyola Marymount signee, is a clutch shooter, and has improved her defense. And small forward Niveya Henley (11.4 ppg) knows a thing or two about reaching the state championship. She was at 3A finalist Garfield last season.
3. Kamiakin (22-2): This group is due. The Braves have inched toward the 3A title, placing in the top five the past three seasons, including fourth in 2018. With her strength and quickness, guard Oumou Toure (23.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 4.5 steals), a Butler signee, is arguably the toughest player to guard in the tournament. Like Toure, shooting guard Alexa Hazel (15.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg) is a four-year starter in the backcourt. The Braves are hungry — and ready to make a curtain-call title run.
4. Prairie (22-2): These Falcons fly in transition. And if teams do not get back, guard Cassidy Gardner (15.6 ppg), a Portland State signee and co-3A GSHL MVP, and point guard Allison Corral (4.5 apg) will push it for easy buckets. The five-time state champions can also score in the half court with cagey center Brooke Walling (13.0 ppg), the other league co-MVP who is headed to Fresno State. After last year’s early exit, this is an extra-motivated 3A contender.
5. Bethel (20-4): Remember when the Braves were just ecstatic last year to win state tournament games for the first time in school history? Those days are long gone. Now, the 3A PCL champions want something far greater, and forward Tiarra Brown (20.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 4.8 spg) and point guard Esmeralda Morales (16.9 ppg, 4.2 steals, 3.1 apg) are the standouts who set the pace for first-year coach Tim Brown.
6. Seattle Prep (19-5): The Panthers keep running into the same brick wall this season — Garfield. Three of the team’s five losses have come against the Bulldogs, including the SeaKing district title game, and at regionals. Small forward Tamia Stricklin (13.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg) is a fluid scorer on the wing, and point guard Bea Franklin (9.2 ppg), a Notre Dame soccer signee, is a take-charge leader who thrives in tough spots. Seattle Prep placed fifth a year ago.
7. Arlington (17-6): This program always seems to make the most of its trips to the Tacoma Dome. In the bookend years (2013, 2016) of their four-year state run, the Eagles were the 3A runners-up. And with all-Wesco junior shooting guard Sierra Scheppele (11.0 ppg) and four other sophomore starters, this might be the start of another extended stretch. Expect lots of pressure and 3-point attempts (averages 28 per game) from this guard-heavy group.
8. West Seattle (18-5): The Wildcats are coming to Tacoma for a third consecutive season — but barely. They needed a frantic comeback to nip Meadowdale in a loser-out regional game. The Metro League’s third-place finisher has a core group of playmakers, led by point guard Jasmine Gayles (14.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.0 spg), shooting guard Grace Sarver (12.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and small forward Meghan Fiso (12.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg), a Michigan commit. West Seattle lost to Gig Harbor in the 3A semifinals in 2018.
9. Peninsula (18-5): The Seahawks watched their crosstown rival make a magical run to the 3A title a season ago. Can they repeat the feat? They have the same sort of do-everything standout in small forward Belle Frazier (18.6 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3 apg), who can play around the 3-point line or score in the low post. Shooting guard Linsey Lovrovich (14.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg) is a reliable second scoring option. This is Peninsula’s second state berth since capturing the 3A title in 1979.
10. Snohomish (16-7): Here is a team that has built up momentum, having won 13 of its past 14 games. Point guard Maya Duchesne (14.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4 apg) runs the show as a four-year starter, and the Panthers are playing more up-tempo than usual under longtime coach Ken Roberts. Snohomish was the 3A runner-up in 2016, and placed third in 2017.
11. Roosevelt (18-7): It wasn’t that long ago when the Roughriders danced around the Tacoma Dome with a 4A title (2004) — and later had a sports documentary made about them (“The Heart of the Game”). The well went dry — until now. All-Metro League guard Karmelah Dean (15 ppg, 4.5 steals) picks her spots to attack, and is good at finding center Katie Thiers (14.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg).
12. Edmonds-Woodway (14-9): Live by the 3-pointer, advance by the 3-pointer. That is what the Warriors did Saturday in ending Gig Harbor’s 3A championship reign. Shooting guard Adrienne Poling (17.4 ppg) leads the long-distance shooting parade for the Wesco’s sixth-place finishing squad, but she can also score off the dribble. Edmonds-Woodway’s last visit to Tacoma was 2016.
TNT championship pick: Garfield 59, Kamiakin 53
