Bordeaux, No. 6 Bellarmine Prep blow by No. 14 Hazen in 4A state tournament opening round

If No. 6 Bellarmine Prep’s girls basketball team plays the way it did in the opening round of the Class 4A Hardwood Classic state tournament against No. 14 Hazen the rest of the way, the Lions believe they might have the pieces in place to make a run.
The Lions took Hazen out of its offensive game plan from start to finish and scored at ease on Wednesday to come away with a 57-33 win at the Tacoma Dome.
“We really focused on pushing the ball in transition, being patient in our plays, tough on defense,” said Bellarmine coach Kim West. “We needed to really show our intensity on the defensive end. I think we got some great steals that ended up in some transition points, which helped.”
Few teams in the state tournament can boast Bellarmine’s offensive balance, which may be its most important asset. Four Bellarmine players came into the game averaging double-digit scoring. Against Hazen, it was forward Julia Bordeaux’s time to shine.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Bordeaux, also a state champion golfer at Bellarmine, scored a game-high 21 points for the Lions, while also hauling in 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists.
“Our starting five, everyone is a weapon,” Bordeaux said. “That’s a huge thing, not a lot of teams have it.”
Bordeaux, a 5-foot-11 junior, is something of a stretch four, able to post up but also boasting a strong mid-range game and good free-throw shooting touch.
“She’s so versatile,” West said. “She’s great, she can bring the ball up, she’s worked on her post moves, and just her athleticism. ... There’s no pressure for her. She loves playing and being around these girls. She’s a great player and a great leader for us.”
If Bordeaux is the team’s best athlete, junior point guard Callie Stevens is the team’s heart and soul, setting the tone for the offense. Stevens scored 18 points.
“She played an unbelievable game,” West said. “She was a leader out there for us.”
Sharaya Coe led the Highlanders with 11 points. She was the only player in double-digits, as Bellarmine’s defense visibly frustrated the Hazen players throughout the game.
“We were getting in the passing lanes, getting in front of the ball, pressuring their point guard,” Bordeaux said. “Our guards did a great job and our posts down low, as well.”
Up next, Bellarmine faces No. 4 Central Valley tomorrow in the quarterfinals at 3:45 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome. With Bellarmine’s blowout win in the opening round, the Lions are feeling confident.
“We’re going to take as much (momentum) as we can and just keep trying to win,” Bordeaux said.
|No. 14 Hazen
|8
|11
|5
|9
|--
|33
|No. 6 Bellarmine Prep
|15
|12
|15
|15
|--
|57
Team Statistics
Hazen -- Shooting: 11-47 (23.4 percent); Free throws: 11-24 (45.8 percent); Turnovers: 27
Bellarmine -- Shooting: 18-53 (34 percent); Free throws: 19-24 (79.2 percent); Turnovers: 8
Individual Scoring
Hazen -- Coe 11, Johnson 8, Fredrickson 5, B. Smith 4, Browne 3, A. Smith 2
Bellarmine -- Bordeaux 21, Stevens 18, Gatpatan 11, Frazier 7
Comments