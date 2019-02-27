Inglemoor heats up in OT to knock off Rogers in opening round of 4A state tournament

The Inglemoor High School Vikings were peeved — about missing last-second shots and having to play an extra period.
They did not waste any more opportunities in overtime.
The Vikings scored the first 11 points to finally put away Rogers, 65-54, in one of the more thrilling first-round Class 4A girls basketball games Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.
“Everybody was dialed in,” Inglemoor guard Lucy Young said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
But first, both teams had to survive some anxious moments in the fourth quarter.
Twice, Rogers fought back from sizable deficits in the second half — nine points in the third quarter, and eight points in the final quarter — to grab a 51-49 lead on Maddie Egan’s putback basket with one minute, seven seconds remaining.
Colbi Zorich tied it for the Vikings with her short field goal, 51-51, giving the Rams the ball for one final possession with 27 seconds to go to try and win it.
They never got the shot — standout guard Raigan Barrett, who led all scorers with 29 points, was called for a controversial illegal screen after handing the ball off to teammate Jazmyne Lillie at the top of the key.
“I thought it was a ridiculous call,” Rogers coach Amy Looker said. “But, that is part of life.”
Added Barrett: “I don’t know what to say. It is frustrating. We did not get a chance to be clutch and win it.”
Inglemoor had two chances to win it, but Young missed a tough shot in the lane. And after a Rams turnover, Jenna Troy’s short baseline jumper rimmed out.
But the Vikings did not miss for much of overtime, converting their first four field goal attempts - starting with Eva Taylor’s long 3-pointer.
“We were not going to let (the missed shots) stop us,” Young said. “It actually gave us a little more fire to keep going.”
Taylor led the Vikings with 15 points. Troy and Young added 14 apiece. Inglemoor (21-6) moves on to face Eastlake in the 4A quarterfinals Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Rogers season ended, but not without a good battle.
“They did a great job,” Looker said. “I thought they seized the moment — got down but fought back.”
NO. 15 ROGERS
10
|18
|9
|14
|3
—
54
NO. 7 INGLEMOOR
11
|19
|11
|10
|12
—
65
TEAM STATISTICS
R – Shooting: 21 of 61 (34.4 percent). Free throws: 10 of 15 (66.7). Turnovers: 20.
I – Shooting 25 of 60 (41.7 percent). Free throws 9 of 14 (64.3). Turnovers: 17.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
R –Jazmyne illie 10, Raigan Barrett 29, Kaylie Stallcop 4, Maddie Egan 7, Jenai Ancheta 4.
I – Lucy Young 14, Jenna Troy 14, Abby Haller 4, Colbi Zorich 11, Eva Taylor 15, Katelyn Laccinoie 2, Abby Morrison 2, Isabella Reed 3.
Comments