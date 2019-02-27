Eastside Catholic football coach Jeremy Thielbahr resigns after winning three 3A titles in 4 seasons

Eastside Catholic football coach Jeremy Thielbahr, who led the Crusaders to three Class 3A state titles in the past four seasons, resigned Wednesday, according to an email he sent to players early in the afternoon.
The full text of the email obtained by The News Tribune is below.
Dear EC Football Family,
I wanted you to receive this message first. It will be going out to the extended community shortly.
Recently I informed EC President Gil Picciotto that it is time for me to step down as the athletic director and head football coach. The decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family and prayer. My mother has gradually become more ill and I need to attend to our family business and the health and safety of my mother.
Being the athletic director/head football coach at Eastside Catholic School has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I deeply believe in our student-athletes and the mission Eastside Catholic serves in forming outstanding young men and women of character. I have grown as a person of faith and love, learning more from our students then I ever thought possible. My love for EC is simply great. My true desire is for EC to grow and remain a beacon of hope for young men and women of all backgrounds and passions.
I want to express my sincere appreciation to the entire EC family for supporting the outstanding young men and women in our athletic programs. I also want to thank President Picciotto for his incredible support, as well as the exceptional coaches, staff and their families who give their all to EC each and every day. I will be helping with the administrative transition of athletic director and head football coach through June.
President Picciotto is sending out an email to the entire community about the staffing changes in the Athletic Department. I fully support his vision and leadership during this transition.
Meredith, Kate, Tanyon and I will be cheering on the Cru in the years to come. The relationships, forever moments and love will never leave our hearts for EC.
Faith, Family, Finish, Forever EC,
Jeremy Thielbahr
Athletic Director
Head Football Coach
Theilbahr’s replacement is expected to be announced Wednesday, a source close to the situation told The News Tribune.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
