Game recaps, highlights from the quarterfinals of the 4A and 3A state basketball championships

Between the Class 4A and 3A boys and girls state tournaments, 64 basketball games will be played in the Tacoma Dome this weekend. The News Tribune will be at all of them, providing updates, game highlights, interviews, recaps and stats.
Here’s everything that happened during Thursday’s quarterfinals.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
NO. 4 MOUNT SI 45, NO. 11 PUYALLUP 40
The No. 11 Puyallup High School boys basketball team had several chances to tie or take the lead in Thursday’s Class 4A boys quarterfinal against No. 4 Mount Si, but each time the Vikings came up short.
Trailing by a point in the final minute, the Vikings (21-8) missed four free throws and turned the ball over once.
They had one more chance to tie trailing by three in the final five seconds, but sophomore Cobi Campbell’s 3-pointer hit the front iron, and the Wildcats (25-2) held on for the 45-40 victory.
“You talk about it, every team does, you’ve got to execute down the stretch,” Puyallup coach Scott Campbell said. “I think that game really came down to the last three possessions. Some of it wasn’t a result of great execution by Mount Si, but it wasn’t great execution by us.
“That’s what I think is fun about playing these types of games. It’s going to come down to the end of the game. It’s going to come down to one possession.”
Scott Campbell added that playing in crucial situations such as the one the Vikings faced Thursday has value that extends further than the basketball court.
“They’re going to have situations in life after this where they don’t always get a redo, you don’t always get to retake a test,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s right now and you’ve got to live with those consequences. I’m not more proud of them if we had made one more play. I loved how they fought and competed and they stayed together.”
In the first half, it was junior Kendall Munson who stepped up after a rough game offensively in Wednesday’s opener. Munson, who finished with 13 points, had 10 points and seven rebounds at the break.
In the second half, it was senior Jaeden Ingram, who was held scoreless in the first two quarters, that exploded for 15 points to help keep his team alive.
Junior Jabe Mullins and freshman Bennett O’Connor each scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats.
Mount Si will play No. 7 Curtis, which upset top-seeded Union, at 3:45 p.m. in Friday’s semifinals. The Vikings play the Titans at 9 a.m. in a loser-out game.
—Aaron Lommers, contributing writer
NO. 11 PUYALLUP
6
|11
|14
|9
—
40
NO. 4 MOUNT SI
8
|14
|12
|11
—
45
TEAM STATISTICS
P – Shooting: 15 of 35 (42.9 percent). Free throws: 8 of 14 (57.1). Turnovers: 14.
M – Shooting: 17 of 45 (37.8 percent). Free throws: 4 of 4 (100). Turnovers: 2.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
P – Kendall Munson 13, Jaeden Ingram 15, Cobi Campbell 5, Jacob Holcomb 2, Luke Holcomb 3, Dylan Rhoades 2.
M – Jonny Barrett 3, Bennett O’Connor 13, Jabe Mullins 13, Tyler Patterson 3, Brett Williams 7, Quin Patterson 6.
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 14: Curtis vs. No. 1 Union, 10:30 a.m.
Gm 15: Richland vs. No. 3 Federal Way, 12:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Kentridge vs. No. 2 Gonzaga Prep, 2 p.m.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 13: No. 6 Bellarmine Prep vs. No. 4 Central Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Gm 14: No. 7 Inglemoor vs. No. 8 Eastlake, 5:30 p.m.
Gm 15: No. 5 Glacier Peak vs. No. 3 Lewis and Clark, 7:15 p.m.
Gm 16: No. 1 Woodinville vs. No. 2 Kentridge, 9 p.m.
CLASS 3A BOYS
Gm 13: No. 11 O’Dea vs. No. 4 Marysville-Pilchuck, 3:45 p.m.
Gm 14: No. 10 Ingraham vs. No. 1 Eastside Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Gm 15: No. 5 Kelso vs. No. 3 Rainier Beach, 7:15 p.m.
Gm 16: No. 9 Capital vs. No. 2 Mount Spokane, 9 p.m.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
NO. 4 KAMIAKIN 57, NO. 11 SNOHOMISH 39
So how does arguably the state’s best player get mentally honed in on her final 3A girls tournament?
She relaxes by taking a calculus test the day before.
“Calculus is kind of fun, when you know what you are doing,” said Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure, a Butler signee who takes Running Start classes at Columbia Basin College.
The battle-tested Braves certainly showed the 3A field Thursday they know what they are doing by advancing to the state quarterfinals for a fourth consecutive season — led by Toure’s 14 points and seven rebounds, and Alexa Hazel’s 12 points.
Kamiakin (23-2) got off to a fast start in the second quarter to bury the Panthers, shooting 47.8 percent in the first half (11 of 23) — and forcing 11 turnovers.
“We still get a little nervous about being in that 9 a.m. game Thursday, but this group of seniors has been there,” Braves coach Lane Schumacher said. “We played really well. I am proud of them.”
The team came over to watch Snohomish’s come-from-behind victory Wednesday over West Seattle.
Later in the day, coaches and players went to Costco to buy a tub of chicken fettuccine for dinner before holding a team meeting.
Toure arrived late with her mother because she was busy taking that advanced-math test.
“We just want to win,” Toure said. “We have five seniors on the team, and we want to get after it.”
—Todd Milles, contributing writer
NO. 11 SNOHOMISH
13
|5
|8
|13
—
39
NO. 4 KAMIAKIN
15
|14
|14
|14
—
57
TEAM STATISTICS
S – Shooting: 23 of 61 (37.7 percent). Free throws 9 of 16 (56.3). Turnovers: 10.
K – Shooting: 12 of 41 (29.3 percent percent). Free throws: 12 of 17 (70.6). Turnovers: 22.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
S – Kinslee Gallatin 5, Ella Gallatin 5, Kaya DuChesne 9, Courtney Perry 9, Mya Romel 3, Jordyn Beckel 5, Cheyenne Rodgers 3.
K – Symone Brown 7, Regan Clark 11, Rylie Clark 9, Alexa Hazel 12, Oumou Toure 14, Kadence Crockett 3, Elsie Harris 1.
NO. 1 PRAIRIE 58, NO. 15 EDMONDS-WOODWAY 39
Hala Corral knows what her fan base is used to — contending for state champions,
But the Falcons have hit a bit of a dry spell recently. Their last state title came in 2012. It also happened to be the last time they won a state tournament game.
“Prairie is such a great program, I think (fans) think it is easy,” said Corral, Prairie’s coach. “We have not won a game in the Dome in seven years. … These kids knew that. That was a little extra pressure for them.”
Well, Prairie was exquisite with its outside shooting Thursday, making 11 3-pointers — one off of the 3A tournament record of 12, set by Mount Spokane in 2016 against this same Edmonds-Woodway squad.
Fresno State-bound post player Brooke Walling made five of them. Allison Corral, the coach’s daughter, added three of them. Mallory Williams chipped in with a pair from long range.
And this was all done without arguably the team’s best shooter, Cassidy Gardner, who was clearly the focal point of the Warriors’ defense.
“We have eight kids who can score,” Hala Corral said. “It was nice to have them step up.”
The Falcons (22-3) broke it open by making six of their first 11 field-goal attempts to open the second half, capped by Walling’s 3-pointer from the top of the arc, to give Praire a 35-24 lead at the 3:32 mark.
Prairie is in the 3A semifinals for the first time since 2012. Kamiakin is up next — Friday at 3:45 p.m.
“Last year, we kind of overlooked some teams,” said Walling, who led all scorers with 21 points. “We want to keep working toward the ultimate goal of winning a state championship.”
—Todd Milles, contributing writer
NO. 15 EDMONDS-WOODWAY
9
|10
|11
|9
—
39
NO. 1 PRAIRIE
13
|8
|20
|17
—
58
TEAM STATISTICS
EW – Shooting: 14 of 40 (35 percent). Free throws: 2 of 2 (100). Turnovers: 14.
P – Shooting: 21 of 54 (38.9 percent). Free throws 5 of 6 (83.3). Turnovers: 6.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
EW – A.J. Martineau 6, Ingrid Fosberg 3, Rebekah Dasalia 16, Adrienne Poling 8, Brooke Kearney 6.
P – Allison Corral 9, Kendyl Carson 12, Brooke Walling 21, Mallory Williams 8, Cassidy Gardner 2, Meri Dunford 4, Claire Heischmidt 2.
UPCOMING GAMES
Gm 15: No. 12 Roosevelt vs. No. 3 Garfield, 12:15 p.m.
Gm 16: No. 9 West Seattle vs. No. 2 Mount Spokane, 2 p.m.
Comments