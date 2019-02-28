Life Christian scores early and often, cruises to 2B semifinals with win over Lake Roosevelt

Life Christian Academy wants to be playing Saturday night in the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
The seventh-seeded Eagles wasted no time showing that Thursday, as they jumped to a 12-0 lead and toppled eighth-seeded Lake Roosevelt, 64-44, in the Class 2B state quarterfinals.
Sophomore Omari Maulana scored 18 points and hauled in 17 rebounds, and the lightning-quick Eagles used a stout defense to find easy buckets on the other end all afternoon.
Senior Noah Robinson added 14 points and senior Te’jhan Potts-Woods finished with 11.
“You got to hit first,” Maulana said. “In any game, you got to come out the strongest. That’s what we did. We came out with the most effort.”
After a 12-0 run was answered by a seven-point Lake Roosevelt burst, it was all Life Christian. The Eagles led 17-12 after the first quarter and stretched that to 37-17 by the half.
“It’s been a defensive mindset the entire time,” coach Charles Simmons said. “We wanted to get off to a good start, but we wanted our defense to be our offense.”
That defense, Simmons said, relies on having strong-side help and LCA was near perfect at that on Thursday.
After falling to Brewster last year in the opening round, the Eagles were eager to make sure the same fate didn’t await this time around. With a new coach — longtime coach Mark Lovelady took an administrator job in Arizona — the Eagles brought a new brand of basketball and some new faces.
Derek Wallace Jr. was a late addition this season, after getting approval for his transfer from Wilson. He had four assists. Bradley Swillie came in from Tacoma Baptist. He had eight points and eight rebounds.
“That’s our identity. That’s how we’ve played all year,” Simmons said. “We don’t want to get away from that. We’re going to continue to play Life Christian basketball and that’s what you saw today.”
The Eagles showed what that new look — one of unmatched athleticism in an offense that runs like a bullet train — can do. And they showed it to the other three 2B teams remaining in the winner’s bracket that they came to play.
That starts with third-seeded Saint George’s, the Eagles’ semifinals opponent at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
“I don’t think they can keep up with us athletically,” Maulana said. “I don’t think they can keep up with us skill-wise. They’re a good team. But we’re a better team and we’re going to go out there and prove it.”
NO. 8 LAKE ROOSEVELT
12
|5
|12
|15
—
44
NO. 7 LIFE CHRISTIAN
17
|20
|20
|7
—
64
TEAM STATISTICS
LR – Shooting: 17 of 60 (28.3 percent). Free throws: 3 of 7 (42.9). Turnovers: 11.
LC – Shooting: 25 of 55 (45.5 percent). Free throws: 4 of 19 (21.1). Turnovers: 14.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
LR – Cameron St. Pierre 4, Hunter Whitelaw 1, Trevor McCraigie 16, Sam Wapato 4, Soarin Marchand 3, Jonathan Cante 8, Kyle Edmo 2, C.J. Saxson 3, Jerald Boyd 2.
LC – Derek Wallace Jr. 3, Omari Maulana 18, Noah Robinson 14, Te’jhan Potts-Woods 11, Da’Shaun Nichols 8, Jacoby Novotny 2.
