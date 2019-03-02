Sharp-shooting Lewis and Clark spoils tournament favorite Kentridge’s bid for second 4A title in three seasons

Lewis and Clark’s Kaylee Bishop (12) and Andie Zylack (15) celebrate after scoring in the third quarter. Kentridge played Lewis and Clark in a basketball game at the Hardwood Classic State Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 1, 2019. Joshua Bessex