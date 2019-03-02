Game recaps, highlights from the finals, placing games of the 4A and 3A state basketball championships

Between the Class 4A and 3A boys and girls state tournaments, 64 basketball games will be played in the Tacoma Dome this weekend. The News Tribune will be at all of them, providing updates, game highlights, interviews, recaps and stats.
Here’s everything that happened during Saturday’s championships and placing games.
CLASS 4A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
UPCOMING GAMES
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
No. 4 Mount Si vs. No. 2 Gonzaga Prep, 9 p.m.
CLASS 4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
UPCOMING GAMES
No. 8 Eastlake vs. No. 3 Lewis and Clark, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
UPCOMING GAMES
No. 11 O’Dea vs. No. 2 Mount Spokane, 5 p.m.
CLASS 3A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
UPCOMING GAMES
No. 1 Prairie vs. No. 2 Mount Spokane, 3 p.m.
CLASS 4A BOYS PLACING GAMES
NO. 5 RICHLAND 74, NO. 11 PUYALLUP 66
For the third consecutive season, the fifth-seeded Richland High School boys basketball team will head home with some Tacoma Dome hardware.
The Bombers shot 52.7 percent from the floor in Saturday’s Class 4A state placing game against No. 11 Puyallup, and held off the Vikings late to claim fourth place with a 74-66 win. Puyallup leaves with the sixth-place trophy.
“It feel amazing ending on a win,” said Richland senior Colten Northrop, who scored a game-high 26 points. “Not many people get to do it. Only a few get to, especially at state, so it’s a blessing.”
Northrop is one of 11 seniors listed on the Bombers’ tournament roster. This is the best finish in the three-year stretch this group has advance to the Tacoma Dome, and the program’s best finish since a state runner-up campaign in 2014.
Richland (23-5) took fifth in 2017 and sixth last season — both times ending on losses.
Puyallup (22-9) notched its best finish in the Tacoma Dome since 1989, when the Vikings also took sixth. This was Puyallup’s first trip to the tournament site since 2011, and first win since 2004.
“It feels super good because, even though we had a rocky season, we still made it,” said Puyallup senior Jaeden Ingram, who led the Vikings with 22 points against Richland.
“We haven’t done this in 30 years, so it feels good to be in our place in history, and we left our mark.”
Ingram said, despite finishing third in the 4A SPSL this season, and sneaking out of the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament with the final seed, the Vikings shared a common goal of returning to Tacoma.
“Everybody really cared and had the same goal,” Ingram said. “We all followed it every day throughout the season in practice, through hard times — whatever it took, that’s what we did.”
-Lauren Smith, staff writer
NO. 11 PUYALLUP
15
|14
|21
|16
—
66
NO. 5 RICHLAND
23
|16
|20
|15
—
74
TEAM STATISTICS
P – Shooting: 23 of 55 (41.8 percent). Free throws: 15 of 19 (78.9). Turnovers: 12.
R – Shooting: 29 of 55 (52.7 percent). Free throws: 4 of 9 (44.4). Turnovers: 11.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
P – Cobi Campbell 20, Kendall Munson 13, Jaeden Ingram 22, Dylan Rhoades 3, Luke Holcomb 6, Zane Foster 2.
R – Dhaunye Guice 7, Cody Sanderson 12, Garrett Streufert 19, Colten Northrop 26, Jack Schuster 8, Matthew Kump 2.
UPCOMING GAMES
Third/fifth
No. 7 Curtis vs. No. 3 Federal Way, 11:15 a.m.
CLASS 4A GIRLS PLACING GAMES
UPCOMING GAMES
Fourth/sixth
No. 4 Central Valley vs. No. 5 Glacier Peak, 9:30 a.m.
Third/fifth
No. 6 Bellarmine Prep vs. No. 2 Kentridge, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A BOYS PLACING GAMES
UPCOMING GAMES
Fourth/sixth
No. 4 Marysville-Pilchuck vs. No. 5 Kelso, 9:30 a.m.
Third/fifth
No. 1 Eastside Catholic vs. No. 3 Rainier Beach, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A GIRLS PLACING GAMES
UPCOMING GAMES
Fourth/sixth
No. 11 Snohomish vs. No. 9 West Seattle, 8 a.m.
Third/fifth
No. 4 Kamiakin vs. No. 3 Garfield, 11:15 a.m.
Comments