Top high school teams and track and field athletes in the South Sound in 2019

Local representation was strongest at the Class 3A level last year, where the Gig Harbor boys won the state title and Lincoln (third) and Lakes (fourth) weren’t far behind.
Gig Harbor returns plenty of talent, led by senior Idaho track commit Jurrian Hering, who won last year’s state title in the 110-meter hurdles and also placed third in the 100 meters. The Tides also return 1,600- and 3,200-meter title contender Bradley Peloquin, as well as three members from last year’s 400-meter relay team, which took second in state.
But the Tides won’t be the runaway favorite this season, after losing their entire state title winning 1,600-meter team to graduation last spring.
In the sprinting events, no team will be as strong as Lakes, led by senior Dorien Simon, who won the 100 and 200 titles last year. Lakes also returns Marquees Wade, Daeshawn Wayne and Colin Braaten, who make up the state’s top ranked 400 relay team.
Lincoln loses James Mwaura, one of the area’s best-ever distance runners, who swept the 1,600 and 3,200 meter events at the state meet.
Dorien Simon, Lakes: The senior won the 100 and 200-meter events at the Class 3A state meet last year, clocking in at 10.56 and 21.50 seconds, respectively. Also the team’s anchor in the 400-meter relay. A 4.0 student, Simon is headed to Stanford in the fall.
Jurrian Hering, Gig Harbor: The senior took the 110-meter hurdles title at the Class 3A state meet last spring and third in the 100-meters. Has already posted a personal record time in the 100 this season with a time of 10.78 seconds on March 28 at Shelton.
Bradley Peloquin, Gig Harbor: With Lincoln’s James Mwaura graduated, this year is Peloquin’s best shot at a state title, where the University of Portland signee is the favorite in the 3,200 and among the favorites in the 1,600.
Deyondre Davis, South Kitsap: The junior is among the state’s top ranked athletes in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, after taking second and third in the events at last year’s Class 4A state meet.
Mykel Campbell, Lincoln: The Abes’ senior has already registered a jump of 6-feet-8 this spring at the Curtis Vikings Relays on March 23. That easily bests his state mark from last year of 6-5.
