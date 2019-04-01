Top high school teams and track and field athletes in the South Sound in 2019

Jurrian Hering of Gig Harbor shakes hands with Lincoln’s Marcus William’s Jr. following the 3A boys 110-meter hurdles finals at the 4A/3A/2A track and field state championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma on Friday, May 25, 2018. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com