The Tahoma girls 400-meter team set the state record in 2017. Can this year’s group break it?

In this February 6, 2018 file video, Aliya Wilson discusses her 100 meter dash victory; Tierra Wilson talks about 4x100 race. This is the second year in a row that Tahoma has won the 4x100.

If the sprinters on the Tahoma High School girls 400-meter relay team have it their way, the state record time in the event is going to fall sometime this spring.

Not that it’d be anything new for senior twins Aliya “Nami” Wilson and Alisha “Miya” Wilson. The state record in the event was set at the Class 4A state meet in 2017 with a time of 46.07 seconds, and the Wilson sisters were on the relay, along with their older sister, Tierra Wilson, and Olivia Ribera.

This year’s relay team includes the Wilson sisters, along with senior Alaina Brady and sophomore Adaji Osaro-Igwe. At the Liberty Invite on March 30, the group ran 47.34.

“We’re only getting faster, so our times are only going to go down from here,” Nami said. “We’re going for that record. We have the speed and our handoffs have been really good this year, compared to last year.”

A big reason for the optimism is the emergence of Osaro-Igwe, who opened eyes before she was even a student at Tahoma.

“The summer before freshman year, we knew right away,” Miya said. “She’s a really good runner.”

And for as talented as Osaro-Igwe is, she keeps things light.

“You’d think someone at that level would just be super focused all the time,” Miya said. “She doesn’t take it too seriously. She doesn’t put herself under too much stress all the time, like my sister and I sometimes do. She’s just super light with it. It’s funny to see her bouncing around the track after a 400 workout.”

It’s an interesting cast of characters for the Tahoma relay team. Osaro-Igwe is a bit more reserved. Miya is the outgoing one, while Brady is the Swiss army knife of the group, excelling in a variety of different events. And Nami? She’s the leader of the squad.

“She’s like the mother hen,” Osaro-Igwe said with a laugh. “She’s very assertive.”

Their personalities might differ, but on the track, they’re all intense competitors.

“We all work really hard on the track,” Brady said. “We all get along really well. We just put it all together out there.”

While the natural talent was evident from the beginning, it took some time for Osaro-Igwe to settle into the group as a freshman. But she eventually became an integral part of the team’s success, taking seventh in state in the 100 meters (12.40) and second in the 200 at 24.55, as well as being a part of Tahoma’s 400 and 800-meter title-winning relay teams.

“Nami and Miya really push me,” Osaro-Igwe said. “They’re so up there at all these meets and it really just inspires me to do what they’re doing. We just all push each other. We’re competitive, but once we step off the track, we’re really friendly to each other.”

Tahoma won the Class 4A title easily last season with 93 points. Issaquah came in second with 51 points.

With the bulk of last year’s team intact this season, Tahoma is feeling pretty good about a repeat.

“We’re excited to go out and win state again,” Nami said.

While Osaro-Igwe’s future is bright, she hopes the last high school track season for the Wilson twins is their best yet.

“We just want to go out with a bang for them,” she said.