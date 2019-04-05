Top high school girls teams and track and field athletes in the South Sound in 2019

Tahoma’s dynamic Wilson sisters talk about their performances In this February 6, 2018 file video, Aliya Wilson discusses her 100 meter dash victory; Tierra Wilson talks about 4x100 race. This is the second year in a row that Tahoma has won the 4x100. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this February 6, 2018 file video, Aliya Wilson discusses her 100 meter dash victory; Tierra Wilson talks about 4x100 race. This is the second year in a row that Tahoma has won the 4x100.

THE TEAM FAVORITES

Local teams earned the 2A, 3A and 4A sweep in state last year, with Fife winning the Class 2A title, Gig Harbor winning in 3A and Tahoma winning in 4A.

No team in the state was more dominant than Tahoma, which scored 93 team points, 42 points clear of Issaquah.

Expect more of the same from the Bears this spring at the Class 4A state meet. Tahoma returns senior twins Aliya and Alisha Wilson. Aliya took both the 100- and 200-meter titles last spring, clocking in at 11.96 and 24.43 seconds, while Alisha took second in the 100-meters (12.03) and won the long jump title at 19 feet, 2 inches. Sophomore Adaji Osaro-Igwe took seventh in the 100-meters (12.40), second in the 200-meters (24.55). Junior Alaina Brady won the 100-meter hurdles (14.16), took third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.56) and fourth in the long jump (18-3.75).

Tahoma also returns its entire 400-meter relay team, with the Wilson twins, Brady and Osaro-Igwe, which won the title last spring, coming in at 46.77 seconds. The Bears are eyeing the state record in the event this spring, which the team set in 2017 (46.07).

ATHLETES TO WATCH

Aliya “Nami” Wilson, Tahoma: The University of Kentucky bound senior is the top-ranked 100-meter sprinter in the state. Also part of Tahoma’s 400-meter relay team, which won the state title a season ago.

Adaji Osaro-Igwe, Tahoma: The Tahoma sophomore is right on the heels of Aliya Wilson, currently the second-ranked 100-meters sprinter. If anyone is going to give Wilson a run for her money in the 200 at state, it’s Osaro-Igwe, who currently has the faster best time of the two this season.

Lauryn Chandler, Bremerton: The senior won the 100-meter hurdles title at the Class 2A meet a season ago, and was also part of the title winning 400-meter relay.

Beatrice Asomaning, Olympia: The senior took fourth at last year’s state meet in the discus, throwing 132 feet, 4 inches, but looks on a different level this season, having already thrown 143-6, comfortably the top mark in the state across all classifications.

Alaina Brady, Tahoma: Currently the top-ranked individual statewide in the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and long jump. Also a key member of Tahoma’s 400-meter relay team, which will look to defend its title this spring.