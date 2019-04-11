Seven Washington high school football players make 247 Top rankings for 2021 class

Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) looks to pass in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Kennedy Catholic High School in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington’s 2021 recruiting class could be its best ever, with four high school players from the state in the top 50 of the latest 247sports.com rankings.

Eastside Catholic’s J.T. Tuimoloau stays at the top overall spot nationally in the latest update, which was released on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 277-pound defensive end led the Crusaders to the Class 3A state title in 2018. Tuimoloau is being recruited by Washington, Alabama, Ohio State, USC and others.

Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard, who recently made his commitment to UW, comes in at No. 8 on the list, and is the top-rated quarterback in the class. As a sophomore, Huard threw for a career-high 4,165 yards and 42 touchdowns on 248 of 395 passing. He has led the state in passing in back-to-back seasons.

Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka (2) runs after a catch in the first quarter.

Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka slots in at No. 13. Egbuka, who is being recruited by UW, Florida State, Ohio State and others, is considered an athlete by 247. The 2A SPSL Sound co-MVP was a consistent threat in all three phases last season. He had 72 catches for 1,492 yards and 23 touchdowns as a receiver, and added a team-high eight interceptions at corner. He scored three more times on special teams, and averaged an eye-popping 163.3 all-purpose yards per game.

Lakes players tackle Lincoln's Julien Simon (24) in the first quarter.

Lincoln’s Julien Simon comes in at No. 33, and is also considered an athlete by 247. Most project Simon to play on the defensive side of the ball at the next level, although the 6-foot-2, 221-pound prospect has excelled all over the field at Lincoln. The Abes’ defensive back was the 3A PCL defensive player of the year in 2018 finished with a team-leading five interceptions and 13 touchdowns — including four defensive scores. He is being recruited by USC, Utah, Washington and others.

Also making the list were Kennedy Catholic wide receiver Jabez Tinae, who came in at No. 138, O’Dea offensive lineman Owen Prentice comes in at No. 208 and Bethel’s Will Latu comes in at No. 213.