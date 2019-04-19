Top high school baseball teams, players to watch in South Sound

Pitcher Brandham Ponce of Federal Way High School pumps his fist after he tagged Evan Scavotto of Puyallup who tried to steal home in a 4A boys baseball playoff game held at Heidelberg Field in Tacoma, May 19, 2018. Federal Way beat Puyallup, 6-5 in 8 innings. phaley@thenewstribune.com

Here are some of the top high school baseball teams and players to watch in the South Sound area this spring.

TOP TEAMS

Federal Way: Eagles reached the Class 4A state tournament semifinals a season ago before being bounced by eventual state champion Richland. Federal Way boats a talented roster led by Purdue signee Joshua Mears, Central Arizona commit Bradham Ponce and UW commit Tyler Hoeft. Eagles are currently in first in the 4A NPSL Olympic with a 10-1 league record.

South Kitsap: After reaching the first round of the 4A state tournament a season ago, the Wolves look strong again. They sit atop the standings in the 4A SPSL with an 8-2 league record and winners of six games in a row, including a non-league win over Gig Harbor on April 12.

Gig Harbor: Tides reached the Class 3A state tournament in 2018 after winning the state title the year before. Gig Harbor is currently in first place in the 3A SSC with a 9-1 league record, led by No. 1 pitcher Owen Wild.

Fife: Trojans reached the Class 2A state tournament a season ago and are on pace to return, currently sitting atop the 2A SPSL West standings with a 7-1 league record. Trojans are led by last year’s league MVP Judah Graham.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Joshua Mears, Federal Way: The Purdue-bound right fielder is a big bat for the Eagles, hitting .512 this season with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 RBI. Has struck out just five times this season.

Nate Weeldreyer, Auburn Mountainview: Another Purdue commit, Weeldreyer has a 5-1 record in 36.2 innings with 72 strikeouts and a 0.57 ERA.





Nate Clow, Todd Beamer: The junior UW commit and last year’s NPSL Olympic MVP was plenty productive as a hitter and pitcher last season and is doing it again. He’s batting .350 with a double and two home runs, while posting a 1.34 ERA in 11 appearances for the Titans this spring.

Judah Graham, Fife: Last year’s 2A SPSL Mountain MVP led the team to the 2A state playoffs , and has helped the Trojans to the league’s top spot currently with a 7-1 league record. Has a 4-0 record on the mound with a 1.09 ERA in five appearances.

Brandham Ponce, Federal Way: The Central Arizona commit and Federal Way shortstop is hitting .362 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI for the first-place Eagles in the NPSL 4A Olympic. Also has a 3-0 record in 25 innings with four saves, 40 strikeouts and a 0.84 ERA.