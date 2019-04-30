Auburn Mountainview baseball coach Walker hits another milestone

Auburn Mountainview head coach Glen Walker hits infield before a baseball game at Auburn Mountainview High School in Auburn on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Auburn Mountainview High School baseball coach Glen Walker has joined the 300-win club ... and has kept right on winning.

On April 1, Walker won his 300th game when the Lions downed Decatur, 6-0. By the end of the month, Walker was up to 306 career wins.

“It’s a good milestone,” Walker said. “The last five years or so, I kind of started thinking, maybe I’ll stick around long enough to reach 300. That was kind of a goal to do that and we were lucky enough to make it happen.”

Walker joins a fairly exclusive club of active high school coaches in Washington with at least 300 wins. Also on the list are Selah’s Mike Archer, Puyallup’s Marc Wiese, Gig Harbor’s Pete Jansen, Southridge’s Tim Sanders, Issaquah’s Rob Reese, Shorewood’s Wyatt Tonkin, and Tahoma’s Russ Hayden.

“Really, it’s an honor,” Walker said. “You kind of think, if you coach long enough, it’s bound to happen. You have to kind of put it in perspective. You have those benchmarks and you kind of set some goals for yourself and for your team. It’s typically never a personal thing but this was kind of one of those things that’d it be nice to do.”

Walker said he didn’t want to make a big deal of the milestone, personally, but his assistant coaches and the Lions’ players still gave him some recognition for the achievement.

“We brought the team out after the game, had our discussion and the coaches were nice enough to present me with the game ball,” Walker said. “We got a couple nice pictures. But it’s not something I choose to celebrate with a ton of people. We did a little bit and then it’s over.”

Walker has coached at Auburn Mountainview for 14 years, since the school opened. Before that, he spent eight years as the coach at Liberty High School in Renton, where he coached Tim Lincecum, who went on to a successful Major League Baseball career. Walker won the Class 3A state title with Liberty in 2003.

This year, he’s coaching another potential big leaguer in senior hard-throwing pitcher Nate Weeldreyer, a Purdue signee.

“Achieving 300 wins in a career is amazing,” Weeldreyer said.

Weeldreyer said Walker’s coaching style leads to wins in tight games.

“He loves small ball and making the routine plays,” Weeldreyer said. “A lot of his wins come in a game where it’s tied in the seventh inning and we have a runner on third, and he calls a squeeze bunt. I’ve been a part of a number of those games and even though it’s risky, emotions are up and the fans are nervous, he believes in his players to get the job done.”

Walker also led Auburn Mountainview to the Class 3A state title in 2013. Auburn Mountainview took second place in the Class 4A NPSL Olympic this season with a 9-5 league record, behind Federal Way, which finished in first with a 13-1 league record.