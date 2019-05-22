Bellarmine Prep’s Bordeaux wins 4A state golf title

Courtesy

In any tournament with a golf course that features open-holes and large fairways, it’s tough to bet against Bellarmine Prep’s Julia Bordeaux.

After taking third in the Class 4A state tournament as a freshman and second as a sophomore, the logical next step was for Bordeaux to come out on top this year. And the junior delivered for the Lions, shooting a two-day 142 (70, 72) at Hangman Valley Golf Course in Spokane to secure her first individual state title, winning by a comfortable four strokes over Redmond’s Adenthi Anand and Mount Rainier’s Kennedy Knox, who carded 146s.

“It hasn’t really settled in yet,” Bordeaux said. “It feels great. I putted well this week, which always helps. It was just solid. I just wanted to focus on taking it one shot at a time, not getting too far ahead of myself. That helped me just stay in the moment.”

Bordeaux had to wait what was likely an agonizing couple hours to find out if she won the event, as Anand had gone off in a later group.

“I was just trying to talk my mind off it, talking with my parents, talking with (Bellarmine golf coach Anna Hunthausen),” Bordeaux said.

Bordeaux’s most memorable moment came on No. 14, when she sunk a 20-foot downhill putt on the Par-4.

“There was a little bit of pressure,” Bordeaux said. “I just had to control the nerves as much as possible.”

Bordeaux said the win ranked near the top of her best tournament wins.

“High school sports hold a special place in my heart,” she said. “I love the atmosphere, playing for your high school is special. It’s one of the biggest wins that I’ve had.”

4A girls: Decatur’s Claire Xu shot a 149 (73, 76) to place sixth. Olympia’s Claire Moon finished in ninth, shooting a 153 (77, 76). Todd Beamer’s Kelsey Yi carded a 155 (75, 80) to finish 11th. Bellarmine’s Jessica Zelasko shot a 159 (76, 83) and finished tied for 12th. Kentwood’s Erika Ito fired a 162 (81, 81) and finished tied for 19th.

4A boys: Tahoma’s Colby Watkins shot a 148 (71, 77) at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane, tying for eighth. Enumclaw’s Ty Albrecht shot a 152 (75, 77) to tie for 17th. Bellarmine’s Max Burns shot a 153 (75, 78) to tie for 21st.

3A boys: 3A boys scores were still coming in at The News Tribune’s press time. Check wiaa.com for full results.

3A girls: Central Kitsap’s Brittany Kwon won her fourth title, shooting 139 (67, 72) at Hawks Prairie Golf Course in Lacey. Stadium’s Anastacia Johnson carded a 153 (78, 75) to tie for seventh. Peninsula teammates Kailey Bass and Makena Mehlert both shot 160 to tie for 10th.

2A boys: Tumwater’s Parker Mercer shot 156 (78, 78) to tie for sixth. Fife’s Riley Leon shot 164 (85, 79) to tie for 21st.

2A girls: Tumwater freshman Lily McCauley shot a 149 (75, 74) at Meaddowood Golf Course in Spokane to take second place. Black Hills’ McKenna Canty shot 155 (74, 81) to take fifth. Fife’s Mara Nguyen carded a 161 (78, 83) to tie for seventh.

1A boys: Charles Wright’s Gyan Bains won the title at Olympia Country and Golf Club, shooting 150 (72, 78) and winning by one stroke. Teammate Jahan Bains shot 156 (74, 82) to take fourth.

1B/2B/1A girls: Charles Wright’s Emersyn Walker won the title with a 141 (69, 72) at Tumwater Valley Golf Course, winning by six strokes. Teammate Emily Chen shot a 147 (71, 76) to tie for second.