Gig Harbor’s Michael Toglia drafted No. 23 by Colorado Rockies in MLB Draft

Gig Harbor High School grad Michael Toglia had a big sophomore season at UCLA and figures to be an early-round MLB draft pick after his junior year.

It didn’t take long for Gig Harbor High School grad and current UCLA junior Michael Toglia to see his name called in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday evening. Toglia was selected in the first round of the draft by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 23 pick.

Toglia is a career .306 hitter at UCLA with 33 homeruns and 51 doubles in three seasons for the Bruins. The 6-foot-5 first baseman and outfielder is hitting .311 this season with 14 homeruns, four triples and 16 doubles and has a .608 slugging percentage and 57 RBI.

Toglia was a 2018 All-Pac 12 selection, hitting .336 with 51 runs scored and a team-best 58 RBI as a sophomore.

The Rockies have had their eye on Toglia for a while now, as Colorado drafted him in the 35th round in 2016, before Toglia chose to head to UCLA to take his game to the next level and improve his draft stock.

“Toglia is a solid athlete, especially given his 6-foot-5 frame that he’s still growing into,” reads Toglia’s draft bio on mlb.com. “And as a kid from the Northwest, he’s still growing into the game. He’s shown huge raw power from both sides of the plate, with some scouts putting a 70 on his raw power, but there are some questions about his ability to make enough contact to tap into it consistently.”

Toglia is just 20 years old, making him one of the youngest college juniors in the country.

“He wasn’t comfortable in the box at the start of the season, but the streaky hitter was starting to put it together,” Toglia’s draft bio continues. “Athletic enough to handle an outfield corner, he’s a plus defender at first who can save runs at the infield corner … He’s a rare college bat with projection, one who could be a run producer in the future if he can refine his approach.”

Lakeside (Seattle) High School outfielder Corbin Carroll was the first player selected from Washington, taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 16th overall pick. Oregon State University catcher Adley Rutschman was the No. 1 overall pick, taken by the Baltimore Orioles.