The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area high school softball team

First- and second-team selections for The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area softball team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brooke Nelson, Bonney Lake, sr. — Set the state record for career strikeouts (1,194), posted a .654 career batting average and a 0.92 career earned run average. This season, posted a 0.94 ERA, a 19-5 record with 324 strikeouts while batting .632 with 31 RBI. The UW signee is a two-time TNT All-Area player of the year who took the Panthers to the Class 3A semifinals this season after leading Bonney Lake the 2018 Class 3A state title.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lindsay Walton, Yelm — Even after losing star pitcher Drea Schwaier to graduation, Walton still coached the Tornados to the Class 3A state championship game this season. Tornados posted a 21-6 overall record and won the Class 3A South Sound Conference.

PITCHERS

Sidney Booth, Puyallup, sr. — Northwest Nazarene signee posted a 15-2 record with a 2.21 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 98 innings. At the plate, the senior hit .514 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 51 RBI.

McKenna Braegelmann, Stadium, jr. — The Tigers’ junior posted a 16-4 record with a 1.68 ERA and 298 strikeouts in 142 innings. At the plate, the University of San Diego commit hit .536 with 11 home runs, two triples, seven doubles and 33 RBI. Led the Tigers to the Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals.

Tayelyn Cutler, Yelm, sr. — Centralia College bound senior posted a 13-3 record with a 2.56 ERA, 233 strikeouts in 101.1 innings pitched. Led the Tornados to the Class 3A state championship game.

Carmen Miller, Spanaway Lake, sr. — Posted a 12-5 record with a 1.60 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 105 innings. At the plate, hit .579 with two home runs, one triple, nine doubles and 31 RBI.

CATCHER

Charity Sevaatasi, Auburn, jr. — Hit .581 with 10 home runs, two triples, seven doubles and 34 RBI for the Trojans.

INFIELDERS

Rachel Wicker, Rogers, jr. — The Rams’ second baseman hit .547, with nine home runs, nine triples, 10 doubles and 61 RBI.

Kaiea Higa, Tahoma, fr. — The freshman third baseman hit .687 with 14 home runs, 16 doubles, two triples and 54 RBI. Led the Bears to the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals.

Brynn Nelson, Bonney Lake, soph. — The Panthers’ sophomore second baseman, and younger sister to Brooke, hit .500 with 19 RBI and was 13-for-25 (.520) in the postseason.

Raigan Barrett, Rogers, jr. — The shortstop was a force, batting .595 with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 38 RBI. She is a University of Washington commit.

Katy Cook, Franklin Pierce, jr. — The shortstop hit .536 with three home runs, 39 runs scored and 26 RBI.

OUTFIELDERS

Olivia Ellingson, Puyallup, jr. — Louisiana Tech commit hit .593 with 10 home runs, 11 doubles, two triples and 54 RBI. Led Puyallup to the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals. Also a pitcher, she was named the SPSL 4A MVP.

Kayliana Sablan, Spanaway Lake, soph. — Center fielder batted .636 with 17 doubles, 13 singles, two home runs and 19 RBI for the Sentinels. Also went 14-for-14 on stolen base attempts.

Cady Wilton, Kentlake, soph. — She hit .612 with three triples, seven doubles and 20 RBI and stole 12 bases.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Kiana Adams, Auburn, jr; Mareena Ramirez, Tahoma, sr; Olivia Ross, Kentridge, fr; Becca Rennick, Federal Way; Grace Higgins, Franklin Pierce, soph.

Infielders: Hanna Scandiffio, Kennedy Catholic, jr; Autumn Lee, Auburn Riverside, sr; Mikayla Liljenberg, Stadium, sr; Audrey Allen, Gig Harbor, fr; Emily Panush, Spanaway Lake, soph.

Outfielders: Madison Muxen, Auburn Riverside, jr; Jordynn Lawrence, South Kitsap, sr; Cassandra Wright, Federal Way, jr; Haley Boutwell, Emerald Ridge, sr.