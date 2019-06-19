Auburn Mountainview senior pitcher Nate Weeldreyer delivers a pitch druing a baseball game at Auburn Mountainview High School in Auburn on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

First- and second-team selections for The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area baseball team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Nate Weeldreyer, Auburn Mountainview, sr. — No pitcher was more dominant than the hard-throwing right-hander. Weeldreyer posted a 6-2 record with a 0.54 earned run average in 51.2 innings with 97 strikeouts and 12 walks. Only conceded four earned runs on the entire season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Derek Weldon, Olympia — Took a team of unheralded players without any big-time recruits all the way to the Class 4A state championship game, beating loaded Skyline, Federal Way and Issaquah teams along the way.

PITCHERS

Judah Graham, Fife, jr. — Posted an 8-1 record with a 0.78 ERA in 44.2 innings with 68 strikeouts, including a no-hitter in the Class 2A state tournament semifinal game against Sehome to send the Trojans to the state championship game.

Owen Wild, Gig Harbor, jr. — The 3A South Sound Conference MVP did it on the mound and at the plate for the Tides. He posted a 9-3 record with a 1.26 ERA in 78 innings with 112 strikeouts. He hit .354 and drove in 17 runs, leading Gig Harbor to the 3A semifinals.

Jeter Larson, River Ridge, sr. — Lower Columbia commit was the 2A SPSL MVP after posting a 9-2 record with a 1.46 ERA, 73 strikeouts and just eight walks in 66 innings. Also hit .313 with 24 RBI.

Michael Came, Olympia, jr. — 4A SPSL pitching MVP set a school record for wins with a 10-2 record and 2.70 ERA in 72 innings.

Trent Buchanan, Peninsula, jr. — The 3A SSC pitching MVP posted an 8-1 record with a 1.29 ERA in 65 innings with 74 strikeouts. Led the Seahawks to their first 3A state tournament quarterfinals appearance in 16 years.

CATCHER

Drew Biggerstaff, Kentlake, jr. — 4A NPSL Cascade first-team catcher hit .400 with two home runs, seven doubles and 30 RBI.

INFIELDERS

Kyle Russell, Curtis, jr. — 4A SPSL MVP and University of Oregon commit was a two-way threat for the Vikings. At the plate, hit .450 with a 1.290 OPS, hitting six home runs and 30 RBI. And in 23 innings posted a 2-3 record, a 3.34 ERA and 24 strikeouts.

Nate Clow, Todd Beamer, jr. — The USC commit hit .436 with three home runs, four doubles, 15 RBI and 11 stolen bases. As a pitcher, had a 4-4 record in 58.1 innings with a 1.08 ERA and 96 strikeouts.

Mason Fritsch, Tahoma, sr. — 4A NPSL Cascade MVP hit .494 with five home runs, seven triples, six doubles, 14 stolen bases and 28 RBI. Headed to Tacoma Community College.

Brandham Ponce, Federal Way, sr. — Hit .408 with seven home runs, six doubles, 10 stolen bases and 20 RBI, leading the Eagles to the 4A quarterfinals.

AJ Guererro, Fife, soph. — Shortstop batted .402 with a team-high 33 hits, including six home runs, two triples, 12 doubles and 33 RBI, leading the Trojans to the Class 2A state championship game.

OUTFIELDERS

Joshua Mears, Federal Way, sr. — Mears hit .500 with 10 home runs, six doubles and stole 15 bases. Signed with the San Diego Padres after being drafted with the No. 48 pick in the second round.

Blake Anderson, River Ridge, sr. — First-team 2A SPSL outfielder hit .547 and stole 26 bases.

Brian Ours, Fife, jr. — Hit .433 with two home runs, two triples, five doubles and 24 RBI for the 2A state tournament runner up.

DESIGNATED HITTER

Jonas Kim, Puyallup, sr. — Hit .427 with three home runs, three triples, eight doubles and 21 RBI, leading the Vikings to the 4A state tournament.

UTILITY

Jacob Selander, White River, sr. — Pitched, played first base and DH for the Hornets, hitting .458 with a home run, two triples, four doubles and 16 RBI.

James Keenan, Emerald Ridge, sr. — First-team 4A SPSL pitcher hit .364 with two triples, 11 stolen bases and 28 RBI. Also posted a 6-3 record with a 2.16 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 48.2 innings.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Tyler Hoeft, Federal Way, jr; Kyler Johnson, Puyallup, jr; Kyle Casperson, Capital, sr; Brady Houston, Decatur; Nick Dublinski, Auburn Mountainview, jr.

Infielders: Marques Richards, Todd Beamer, sr; Zach Toglia, Gig Harbor, soph; Hunter McKlosky, South Kitsap, sr;

Outfielders: Wesley Robinson, Emerald Ridge, sr; Peter King, Peninsula, jr; Bryce Bailey, Wilson; Travis Smith, Enumclaw, sr; Trsytan Plunkett, Todd Beamer, sr.

Catchers: Jason Tutton, Curtis, sr; Hunter Jenkins, Tahoma, sr.

Utility: Theo Grutas, Clover Park, sr.