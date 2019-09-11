Top 25 high school football players in the South Sound

Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka discusses team’s loaded receiving corps Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka discusses team’s loaded receiving corps and the upcoming season for the Class 2A Sentinels Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka discusses team’s loaded receiving corps and the upcoming season for the Class 2A Sentinels

High school football season is underway in Washington. Here are 25 of the top players in the South Sound, in alphabetical order.

Malik Agbo, Todd Beamer, soph: 6-foot-6 offensive tackle is already making waves, with big-time offers from Tennessee and Washington. Considered a 4-star prospect by 247sports.com.

Junior Alexander, Kennedy Catholic, jr: 6-foot-2 wide receiver is considered a 3-star prospect and is one of several weapons in quarterback Sam Huard’s arsenal for the Lancers. Has offers from Utah, Cal, Nevada and Utah State.

Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Baker (5) returns a kick off for a touchdown in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Justin Baker, Kennedy Catholic, sr: Sure-handed Cal commit plays slot receiver and is electric in the return game for Lancers. Tallied 1,034 receiving yards on 55 catches as a junior.

Lamar Campbell, Sumner, sr: 6-foot-1 corner is considered a 3-star prospect. Has offers from Oregon and Utah State.

Lincoln defensive backs Donovan Clark (left) and Jaylen Clark are expected to help anchor the Abes defense. They are shown during football practice at Lincoln High School in Tacoma on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Donovan Clark, Lincoln, sr: Boise State commit transferred to Abes’ program from Sumner. Considered a 3-star prospect, Clark turned down several Pac-12 offers for the blue turf, including Oregon and Colorado. Lauded by Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto for his work ethic and intensity.

Jaylen Clark, Lincoln, sr: No relation to Donovan, Clark is a 6-foot-3 corner and receiver and is considered a 3-star prospect. Has a Pac-12 offer from Colorado.

Eython Daugherty, Graham-Kapowsin, sr: 6-foot-2, 215-pound Eagles tight end is considered a 3-star prospect and is one of the top playmakers in Graham-Kapowsin’s offense.

Isaiah Devane, Steilacoom, sr: Transferred into already loaded Class 2A Steilacoom from Harker Heights, Texas for his senior year. Considered a 3-star prospect as an athlete. Caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in Steilacoom’s week one win over Lake Washington.

Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom, jr: 5-star wide receiver prospect has offers from just about every big-time program in the country, including Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and the hometown Huskies and is planning to release a top-eight recruiting list later this month. Hauled in 10 receptions for a whopping 270 yards and five touchdowns in Steilacoom’s 46-0 week one win against Lake Washington.

Javon Forward, Auburn Riverside, sr: 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety is considered a 3-star prospect. Holds offers from Nevada, Air Force and others.

Taliese Fuaga, Mount Tahoma, sr: While success has eluded the T-Birds in the recent past, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle is considered a 3-star prospect and has offers from USC, Oregon State and Oregon.

Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) throws a pass during the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic, jr: To no one’s surprise, the 6-foot-2, 5-star quarterback is already verbally committed to the Washington Huskies. Considered the top QB in the country by 247sports.com. Led the state in passing in back-to-back seasons, throwing for 4,165 yards and 42 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Dave Iuli, Puyallup, soph: The 6-foot-5, 330-pound guard is considered a 4-star prospect. Has offers from Washington, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

Caleb Kwalalon, Curtis, jr: 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back is considered a 3-star prospect and has an offer from Washington State.

Peter Latu, Bethel, sr: 6-foot-4, 225-pound Bethel defensive back and wide receiver is an Oregon commit. Was the 3A PCL defensive back of the year in 2018, scoring nine total touchdowns — rushing, receiving, kick return and punt return.

Bethel’s Will Latu (11) stiff arms Kennedy Catholic’s Shane Aleaga. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Will Latu, Bethel, jr: Younger brother of Peter is considered a 4-star safety prospect at 6-foot-2, 221 pounds. Also a bruising running back for the Braves, scoring four rushing touchdowns in Bethel’s season opener against Kennedy Catholic this season.

Devon Nofoa-Masoe, Lakes, soph: 6-foot running back and linebacker rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Lancers’ season opener. Played primarily on defense last season but is poised for a bigger role and a breakout sophomore campaign.

Alphonse Oywak, Kentwood, sr: 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner is considered a 3-star prospect and is committed to Arizona.

Samuel Peacock, Gig Harbor, sr: 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle recently committed to Oregon State. Considered a 3-star prospect, Peacock also won the Class 3A state shot put title last spring.

Graham Kapowsin receiver Malaki Roberson sprints down field during drills at football practice at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Malaki Roberson, Graham-Kapowsin, sr: 5-foot-9, 170-pound wideout was an SPSL 4A first-team selection in 2018, hauling in 74 catches for 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns during the Eagles’ run to the 4A state quarterfinals.

Jacob Schuster, Tumwater, jr: 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive lineman is a run-stuffer for 2A state contenders. Was named the 2A EvCo defensive player of the year as a sophomore.

Julien Simon, Lincoln, jr: The most highly-touted prospect on the loaded Abes roster, the 6-foot-2, 221-pound nickel and wide receiver was a TNT all-area first-team selection as a sophomore and is considered a 4-star prospect. Was the 3A PCL defensive player of the year in 2018, finishing a team-leading five interceptions and 13 touchdowns, including four defensive scores.

Sav’ell Smalls, Kennedy Catholic, sr: 6-foot-3, 230 pound defensive end is a 5-star prospect and one of the top recruits in the country. Transferred back to Kennedy Catholic after playing at Garfield. Has offers from Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Washington and others.

Jabez Tinae, Kennedy Catholic, jr: 6-foot-1 wide receiver is considered a 4-star prospect and was a TNT All-Area first-team selection in 2018. Racked up 68 catches for 1,281 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. Has offers from Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon, USC, Utah and Washington State.

Danny Uluilakepa, Puyallup, sr: Another 2018 TNT All-Area first-team selection, the 6-foot, 215-pounder was one of the state’s most dominant middle linebackers last season and finished with 182 total tackles. Considered a 3-star prospect, Uluilakepa holds offers from Georgetown, Eastern Washington, Columbia and others.