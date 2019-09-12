Week 2: High school football games of the week in the South Sound

Lincoln QB Caden Filer discusses upcoming season Lincoln High School QB Caden Filer discusses upcoming season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lincoln High School QB Caden Filer discusses upcoming season

Week one of the high school football season is in the books in Washington and the South Sound. Here are the top games to watch in the area in week two.

Union vs. Steilacoom

7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12 at Harry Lang Stadium, Lakewood

About the Sentinels: Steilacoom cruised in week one, blowing out Class 3A Lake Washington, 46-0. In his first varsity start, quarterback Chance McDonald racked up 500 yards in the air, completing 31-of-43 passes with seven touchdowns to one interception. Five-star recruit Emeka Egbuka was the star of the show on offense, tallying 270 yards and five touchdowns on just 10 catches, showing why he’s one of the most explosive players in the country. Isaiah Devane added 136 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 catches. On paper, Steilacoom is a legitimate Class 2A state title contender, but just how good are the Sentinels? We’ll find out this week, with a much stiffer test on the way.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

About the Titans: Union is the defending Class 4A state champion, after defeating Lake Stevens last year’s title game, 52-20. The Great St. Helens League power loses Lincoln Victor and Darien Chase, but returns quarterback Caleb Jordan, receiver Tobias Merriweather, running back Isaiah Jones and linebacker Tyler Summers. Union and Camas expect to duke it out for the GSHL title this season.

TNT pick: Steilacoom, 35-28

Lake Stevens vs. Lincoln

7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, Lincoln Bowl

About the Abes: Speaking of local teams playing Class 4A powers, Lincoln loaded the non-league portion of its schedule with two of them. Last week, Lincoln traveled south to face Camas, losing 24-14. Quarterback Caden Filer threw the ball over 60 times for the Abes last week, with Julien Simon, Jaylen Clark and Jasiah Snow-Marshall all having a big night catching the football. Things won’t get any easier this week against Lake Stevens.

About the Vikings: Lake Stevens, the defending 4A Wesco champ, is coming off a 55-0 thumping of Ferndale in week one. The Vikings are also coming off a runner-up finish in last year’s 4A state tournament. Junior quarterback Tanner Jellison has earned rave reviews from the coaching staff. Wide receiver and defensive back Kasen Kinchen is one of the state’s top two-way players.

TNT pick: Lake Stevens, 38-35

Fife vs. Black Hills

7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, Tumwater District Stadium

About the Trojans: While Steilacoom grabbed a lot of the headlines last year, it was Fife coming out on top of the Class 2A SPSL last season, with coach Kent Nevin’s tried-and-true “ground-and-pound” Wing-T hybrid offense proving to be a winning formula. Fife advanced all the way to the 2A state tournament semifinals last year, beating Black Hills in the quarterfinal game, 14-0. Fife is coming off a 40-6 win over Foster in week one.

About the Wolves: In a lot of ways, Black Hills’ story mirrors Fife’s. Tumwater is generally the headline-grabbing team in Thurston County, but it was Black Hills which emerged as the 2A EvCo champs a season ago. Zach Loveless is one of the team’s top two-way players, starring at running back and linebacker for the Wolves. And he benefits from running behind a veteran offensive line, led by center Tate Elliott, and tackles Ben Herrin and Easton Casto. Black Hills is coming off a 33-29 win over Bremerton in week one.

TNT pick: Fife 21, Black Hills 14