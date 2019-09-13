Lakes vs. Central Kitsap football game canceled due to violence threat

Hey Alexa, how do I get the News Tribune briefing? Here's how easy it is to set up your Alexa-enabled Amazon device to read The News Tribune’s stories each morning! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's how easy it is to set up your Alexa-enabled Amazon device to read The News Tribune’s stories each morning!

A non-league football game between Lakes and Central Kitsap high schools scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood has been canceled due to a threat of violence, multiple sources confirmed.

“We received the threat and notified Lakewood Police,” said Lakes athletic director Scott Nordi. “They subsequently contacted individuals and are continuing to investigate. The superintendents from both school districts have been in touch with each other and the decision was made to postpone the game.”

Both schools floated the idea of playing the game tomorrow at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood, but the decision was made to cancel the game altogether.

“Our players are very disappointed — we’re all very disappointed,” said Lakes coach Dave Miller. “This is the first time in my career something like this has happened.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Nordi was unable to go into detail with the investigation still underway, but said the threat is believed to originate from a non-student of either Lakes or Central Kitsap.

“It’s just frustrating when you have all these kids ready to go and have everything in place and then somebody wants to make a threat,” Nordi said. “It impacts all the kids and that’s unfortunate.”